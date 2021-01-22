Council has a ‘deep and continuing interest’ in seeing new building completed
Saying the words he wrote in a recent email pertaining to the status of a new Washington Post Office were “misconstrued” by certain Rappahannock County government officials, Washington Mayor Fred Catlin is assuring residents that he and the Town Council “are not dropping the ball” on the arduous construction project.
“This project has been eating at me personally for the last three years,” Catlin wrote to the Rappahannock News Thursday afternoon, referring to the town’s long and hard fought battle to preserve its centuries old post office that originally was slated to move to a new highway location outside the county seat.
“It has been extremely frustrating to everyone that this project has taken so long,” the mayor said. “The COVID restrictions have made the situation unbearable, and the USPS and I have regularly met with the contractor to find out progress. Town officials and I have been working with the contractor to help overcome every obstacle placed in front of this project because we are aware of how difficult it has made everyone's life.”
Catlin added: “I am deeply sorry that [Supervisor Keir] Whitson misconstrued my words in the email that was quoted in your article. I apologize if the meaning was unclear. I tried to clarify them when I spoke with Mr. Whitson on Friday, but it appears it was not sufficient. The Town has a deep and continuing interest in seeing this project completed as soon as possible.”
Fed up by the painful amount of time it is taking to build a new post office — and the tremendous impact the lengthy process is having on town and county residents alike — the county government recently took matters into its own hands, this newspaper reported in Thursday’s print edition.
“It’s an untenable situation,” said Hampton Supervisor Whitson, who said he “regrets” not stepping into the fray sooner after “repeatedly” offering his services to the Town Council.
The breaking point for Whitson came in the form of what he described as the “unbelievable letter” that Catlin emailed to him and County Administrator Garrey Curry, explaining that the post office project was no longer “a Town endeavor.”
Curry two days prior had written to Catlin requesting that town and post office representatives make themselves available for the next Board of Supervisors meeting to answer questions on the project and “provide a schedule update.”
On Jan. 10, Catlin wrote back: “I will check with [Town Attorney] John Bennett to see if he can join me in attending the February 1 BOS meeting. I know the meeting begins at 2 p.m.; at what time would we be scheduled? I don’t want to waste the Town Attorney’s time or the Town’s funds to have him sitting there for a long time.
“As to the post office, the Town sold the property for the new post office to Mid-Atlantic Postal Properties, Inc. That is the extent of the Town’s official role with the project. Of course, like everyone else, members of the Town Council and I are anxious to see the project’s completion,” the mayor wrote.
He continued: “The builder has requested that as much correspondence as possible go through me in order to avoid confusion and duplication of effort. I do not feel therefore that I am at liberty to provide a live report on the project at the BOS meeting on the first nor answer any questions on the project or its progress from Board members since it is not a Town endeavor.
“I am happy however to provide a written update to you at an appropriate time before the BOS meeting which you may then distribute with your packet to Supervisors before the meeting. Please let me know when you’d want that update.”
The response from the town’s mayor rendered Whitson indignant.
“We cannot endure this delay any longer,” the supervisor said, his Hampton district encompassing the town. “It’s unacceptable.”
Joining forces with Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, whose district includes the Sperryville Post Office that currently bears the brunt of the Washington Post Office closure, Whitson said discussions were underway between the county government and the U.S. Postal Service to bring at least some relief to hundreds of inconvenienced postal customers.
Whitson said the county made three requests of Postal authorities:
One, that Washington’s former lone blue mailbox — for whatever reason not repositioned in a new location after the old post office on Main Street closed — be brought back to a new site, hopefully to be announced soon.
Second, that Washington’s numerous PO boxes that last year were rolled into the lobby of the Sperryville Post Office be placed in a “temporary structure” in or close to the town.
Third, that the USPS allow “limited postal retail operations” within the temporary structure until such time the new post office is open for business.
“They’ve been very responsive,” the supervisor said of the USPS, which has been provided with maps of possible locations for the mailbox and temporary structure.
Whitson believes the short term fixes will reduce congestion and long wait lines customers currently experience at the Sperryville Post Office, where COVID-19 safety measures additionally restrict customer entry.
“This has been a fight, but we’re not giving up,” the supervisor said. “It’s a county problem like it’s a town problem.”
In Thursday’s email to the News, Catlin said the town has similarly “been taking steps along the way,” including:
• Town officials and I have met with local and state officials to help facilitate the quick resolution of the numerous challenges faced during the planning and pre-construction period.
• After meeting with the postmistress in the fall, I identified a site for the blue box. Being told at that time that the post office would be completed by February 1, I did not pursue it vigorously. With the opening slated now for late spring, I reached out to the owner and gained verbal permission from the owner to set a box at a site that would be in town and convenient.
• Two years ago, members of the Town Council looked into obtaining temporary quarters for the post office when this process first began and were unable to find a site that would meet the necessary USPS requirements. At that point, a decision had been made to merge the post office with Sperryville.
The mayor concluded: “I am as enthusiastic as everyone else in the Town and the 22747 zip code that the project is fully underway. In the next few weeks, you will see more and more tangible evidence of a building being erected that will serve our community. I am truly sorry for all of us that we have been frustrated and had to endure such a long wait.”
Catlin told us that he will attend the Feb. 1 BOS meeting to brief supervisors on the project.