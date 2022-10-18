Solar ordinance hits momentary snag
Washington Town Council on Monday advanced legislation that regulates use of pools in the town.
Following a recommendation from the Washington Planning Commission to approve the ordinance that outlines rules for how large pools can be and where they’re permitted to be placed, Town Council appears likely to approve it in November following a public hearing.
Pools, defined as a structure intended for swimming that can hold more than 100 gallons of water, encompass both above and below ground structures. Under the ordinance, pool surfaces can’t be higher than two feet above ground level, they can’t be visible to adjoining properties or streets (unless a property is owned by the same entity), and they can’t be located in the front or side yard of a property.
All outdoor lighting associated with pools must adhere to standards set by the International Dark Sky Association to protect the designation held by the Rappahannock County Park located just outside town.
Residents would also be prohibited from discharging pool water into the town’s wastewater system, local ponds, streams, wetlands or waterways. Property owners or tenants would need to obtain certification of proper water disposal from a water service provider and present a copy to the town when draining their pool.
The body on Monday also delayed advancing legislation that regulates the use of solar panels in town after members wanted to amend language in the ordinance. Town Attorney Martin Crim and Zoning Administrator were tasked with reworking the ordinance and the council plans to revisit it in November before potentially moving to approve it in December following a public hearing.
