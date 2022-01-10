Both possess experience in similar roles in nearby areas
The Town of Washington in recent days hired a new attorney and zoning administrator to replace the roles previously held by former Town Attorney John Bennett who unexpectedly resigned from his post in December.
Martin Crim, a Manassas lawyer who also served as attorney for several Northern Virginia towns, will serve as Washington’s new town attorney, while Steve Gyurisin, an urban planner who’s also zoning administrator for another nearby town, is the new zoning administrator.
Both will serve the town in a contractual capacity, as did Bennett. Although neither of their contracts have been finalized, both have given verbal commitments to town leaders that they accepted the roles, according to Washington Mayor Fred Catlin. Washington Town Council voted in late December to offer the jobs to Crim and Gyurisin after interviewing both men in closed session.
“They have an enormous amount of experience, and to find people who have this kind of experience is pretty uncommon. They’re pretty unique fields,” Catlin said. “... the depth and breadth of their experience were critical.”
Crim, who was recommended to the town by Bennett to be his replacement, currently works at Manassas-based law firm Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C. and is town attorney of Middleburg in Loudoun County. He previously served as attorney of the Town of Culpeper, Manassas, Occoquan and Haymarket; assistant town attorney of many Northern Virginia towns and interim town attorney of Leesburg, according to a copy of his resume provided by Catlin.
Gyurisin, who was recommended by Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry, currently serves as zoning administrator of The Plains in Fauquier County and as managing director of Advance Planning Associates, L.C, a Winchester-based firm that helps with community development and planning efforts.
Catlin said the town did a background check of Gyurisin, who received a ringing endorsement from an official in The Plains, a small town of similar size to Washington. For zoning administrator, the town considered another candidate, whose name Catlin did not disclose, but did make it past an informal conversation with the person.
According to Gyurisin’s resume, also provided by Catlin, he’s led initiatives that focus on managing growth and has co-patent a method for wildlife conservation. He’s also been a Deputy Director of Development for Frederick County, Va., which includes Winchester, and a town manager in western Maryland.