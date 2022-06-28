Town of Washington Mayor Fred Catlin announced that he won’t seek a second term leading Rappahannock County’s seat, giving way for Town Council member Joe Whited to take his place in an uncontested race for the office.
In an interview, Catlin said he ran in 2018 after former Mayor John Fox Sullivan announced his intent to retire and no other viable candidates emerged in the town, which has a population of about 100 residents.
“I have no political aspirations,” Catlin said. “I just did it because I have a strong belief in giving back to the community and there was a need for somebody to step up, so I did.” The mayor noted that he likely would have sought a second term if another candidate hadn’t emerged. Formerly a Town Council member, Catlin said still plans to seek election to Town Council once more, effectively swapping places with Whited.
Catlin endorsed Whited, a one-term Town Council member who is slated to become Vice Mayor in July to replace Mary Ann Kuhn who resigned from office in recent weeks since she’s moving out of town. “Joe Whited would be a wonderful mayor,” Catlin said. “He brings a care and a high level of knowledge.”
Expected to replace Kuhn on Town Council is Drew Beard, a member of the Washington Planning Commission and co-owner of the Gay Street Inn bed and breakfast. “I have invested in the future of this town, both as a citizen and as a business owner,” said Beard, who is running uncontested.
Whited, former Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and a U.S. Navy veteran, currently also serves as chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The candidate said he hopes as mayor to stabilize the town’s finances through a recapitalization of the water and sewer systems to grow its rainy day fund. He indicated a desire to restore Town Hall’s interior and exterior to preserve the historic building and find ways to bring the community closer together.
“I feel like we lost a step during COVID of things that we would usually do to bring everyone together,” he said. “I know we’re all hoping and looking forward to a traditional sort of town holiday party and Christmas in Little Washington things. But then see if there’s some other opportunities for us to do other things.”
Whited also plans to “embrace the fact that tourism is our industry” in the town that is home to several bed and breakfasts, art galleries and the three-Michelin starred hotel and restaurant The Inn at Little Washington.
Whited is in support of Rush River Commons and the accompanying boundary change effort by the property owner to expand the planned development. Much like the outgoing mayor, he expressed frustration with the county’s attempts to gain concessions from the town in return for their support of the boundary change.
“'I’m not sure why this has turned into such a transactional back and forth, particularly given how historically the town and the county have handled this sort of thing,” Whited said.