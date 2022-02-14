Following months of delay, the long awaited Post Office in the Town of Washington may finally have a grand opening on Feb. 22 barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to Postmaster Tina Brooks.
Brooks said in an email to Washington Mayor Fred Catlin that it will operate Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with an hour closure for lunch before reopening at 1:30 p.m and closing for the day at 4:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Brooks was not able to be immediately reached for comment.
The opening will mark the conclusion to its prolonged construction marred by delays that were oftentimes the result of supply shortages and building errors, among many other hurdles. U.S. Postal Service officials had repeatedly adjusted the timetable for its opening, eventually reaching a point where they declined to offer any predictions for when it might be operational.
“I think that thanks to a lot of people's efforts, we have a beautiful building and it's going to be great, especially with Rush River [Commons] across the lane,” Catlin said of the Post Office in an interview. "It'll be a nice area for the community. We've been missing our community space.”
The lack of a Post Office in Washington also left many residents using the small facility in Sperryville to send mail, which often created long lines where people had to wait outdoors sometimes in the cold or rain. In the interim, a mailbox was placed in the town to avert traffic from the Sperryville Post Office.
“This is good news. It obviously took far too long and put so many of our citizens at a huge inconvenience during the pandemic. Thank goodness we’re finally at the end,” said Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area where the Post Office is located. “I just look forward to having mail service back in the Town of Washington so that we're not running all over the place, including Sperryville, to perform simple daily mail functions.”
