Longtime Washington Town Attorney John Bennett suddenly resigned Monday after more than 25 years of service, saying in an interview Thursday afternoon that felt it was an appropriate time to exit.
Bennett, who also served as Washington’s zoning administrator, was not present at Washington Town Council’s Monday night meeting where he usually presides. “I’ve been reading on the internet actually in the last day or two about the ‘great resignation,’ and maybe I was part of that without realizing,” Bennett said in an interview, referring to the mass movement of American workers who have quit jobs in recent months.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said Bennett submitted his formal letter of resignation as both town attorney and zoning administrator just hours before the meeting, but that he and other town officials saw a message on Saturday from Bennett where he signaled his plans to step down.
According to a person familiar with town affairs, Bennett and Catlin have long maintained an uneasy relationship lacking in mutual trust. Some local officials also believed he was inefficient in his role as zoning administrator and that a replacement was needed. Bennett and Catlin recently met privately to discuss the issue and he resigned from both positions days later, the person said.
“It has been a distinct honor to me to have been of service to the Town these past twenty-five years, and I thank the town for this opportunity,” Bennett wrote in his resignation letter obtained by the Rappahannock News. “I have many memories and experiences from my time serving as town attorney I will cherish. I wish the Town the best in all of its coming endeavors.”
Catlin declined to elaborate on the reasons for Bennett’s departure, but said the split was amicable. Bennett on Thursday also said he left on good terms.
“When you’ve had someone who’s worked for a long time, both sides have an enormous amount of emotional investment in the other. Mr. Bennett’s got an enormous emotional investment in the town,” Catlin said on Monday after the meeting. “He’s been a protector for the Town of Washington for decades … I would suspect the reason he wasn’t here tonight is probably [because] he’s feeling very emotional — this has been a big part of his life.”
“Anytime you have a personnel issue, even if [Bennett] is an independent contractor, I feel reluctant to give too much detail … he felt it was time and we wanted to honor his wish for resignation,” he said. Since Bennett’s official resignation was given on such short notice, Catlin said he hopes the body can give him a proper send-off at its January meeting.
Bennett has for years been at the center of many high-profile happenings in Washington, such as ensuring that the Post Office remains in town, paving the way for controlled growth with the impending development of the mixed-use Rush River Commons, and overseeing town’s ongoing efforts to expand its corporate limit through a boundary change.
Standing in place for Bennett on Monday was attorney Martin Crim of Manassas, who was recommended to town officials by Bennett, according to Crim. Town Council continued the Monday meeting until Friday afternoon when it expects to hire two contractors to replace Bennett, severing the positions of town attorney and zoning administrator.
Catlin said the change is necessary because of the significant workload placed on the zoning administrator with the large amount of activity related to zoning in recent months in Washington, including the construction of Patty O’s Cafe and Bakery, the approval of Rush River Commons and the looming boundary change effort. “It’s nice to have two different perspectives,” Catlin said of the move.
Town officials have a number of candidates in consideration to replace Bennett, although none are Washington residents. In an interview, Catlin assured that they are experts in their respective fields.
Until replacements are named, Crim will serve as town attorney while Washington Town Clerk Barbara Batson will serve as the town’s zoning administrator in a limited capacity and as the Freedom of Information Act officer.
During public comment, Washington Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey, who worked closely with Bennett throughout Rush River Commons’ approval process, lamented his exit.
“As town attorney, he’s been of enormous support … I really do hope we, on the record, express what a loss it is not to be keeping him. I think we’ve been somewhat careless to have lost him, to be frank,” Anstey said.