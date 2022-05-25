The Town of Washington’s budget is advancing toward an expected June adoption. The town’s budget is about $50,000 larger than the previous fiscal year.
The meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s largest sources of income supplied by business done at the Inn at Little Washington, Patty O’s Cafe and the town's multitude of B&Bs, is projected to bring in nearly $200,000 more than in the last fiscal year.
The town’s wastewater system is also projected to supply more than $180,000. But it’s costing the town $133,000 because of needed maintenance that was deferred during the pandemic and other infrastructure updates, according to Treasurer Gail Swift.
Washington has also reserved an additional $50,000 more than last fiscal year to pay its newly hired zoning administrator and town attorney since they anticipate needing them more as officials seek their expertise on high-profile zoning matters like a boundary line adjustment between the town and county.
An unrelated boundary line in the town located near Mount Salem Avenue and Main Street that backs up to a handful of residential properties needs to be resurveyed, expected to cost the town $25,000. The town is also revamping its dated website and has set aside $10,000 to do so.
