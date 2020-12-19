As can be seen in this first photograph taken at noon today (Saturday), Rappahannock County residents who have stood in long lines — and in all kinds of weather — waiting to gain entry into the Sperryville Post Office will be beyond happy when construction of the new Washington Post Office is completed.
For months on end, Washington residents have endured daily treks to Sperryville to retrieve mail and conduct other postal business, a routine that unfortunately will continue t until the new post office opens for business.
“I have an email in to Tim [Tedrick of Mid Atlantic Postal Properties] for an update, but I know now, based on my assessment of the site, that they have installed the stormwater retention system,” Washington Mayor Fred Catlin told this newspaper.
“This includes burying a retention tank and connecting it to buried pipe (second photo) that collects stormwater throughout the property, ensuring that it does not cross over to any adjacent [wetlands] property, as per US Army Corps of Engineer requirements,” the mayor said.
“They are also hauling in compactable soil that will be packed and serve as the pad for the building and parking lot,” Catlin explained, which looks to be almost completed in recent days.
Apparently still on track for at least a partial opening early next year (Tedrick previously said that it would take “sixty days” once building construction starts), the new postal facility will front Leggett Lane near its intersection with Warren Avenue, one of the main entrances into the town of Washington.
The building will measure 2,000 square feet, be fully handicap accessible, have sidewalks and “plenty of parking for everyone,” Tedrick said when first presenting construction plans to the Town Council.
Under its roof will be 30 percent more post office boxes than found in the old post office building on Main Street (where renovation has resumed, by the way, for a new casual cafe with outdoor seating, to be operated by the Inn at Little Washington).
