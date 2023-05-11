Concept Site Plan 9-6-22 (1).jpg

September 6, 2022 Courthouse Concept Presented to the Board of Supervisors

 Courtesy of the County's Boarddocs website

UPDATE: The walk-through scheduled for Saturday, May 13 has been canceled due to weather. The event has not yet been rescheduled. 

As county officials continue to deliberate over several proposed courthouse designs, the Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will host residents and officials on the site of the new courthouse, where engineers have outlined a basic footprint for the new building.

