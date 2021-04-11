Come what may, the Washington Post Office will be open, fingers crossed, on June 1. Officials say the United States Postal Service is putting “a lot of pressure” on the builder to get the structure ready to open by that date.
“That’s what everybody’s aiming for, depending,” said Washington Mayor Fred Catlin. “If we get a lot of rain between now and then, it’s tough. Once they get under a roof, life becomes a lot easier,” he added.
The persistent wet weather over the past month has slowed the project down, Catlin said, because if the ground is saturated, heavy machinery could ruin the carefully-packed earth beneath the construction site. But Catlin assured his constituents that “the only piece of heavy equipment left to bring in is the crane to lift the trusses.”
After that, the builders will begin laying the brick work and add the roof.
“I think they want to get the exterior shell done by May 1, and then … the contractor comes in and does the interior work thereafter,” Catlin said.
The Friends of the New Post Office continue to invite large and small donations from Town residents who would like to contribute to improving the aesthetics of the Washington Post Office. “We are raising funds to enhance the building by adding a standing seam metal roof, a higher roof pitch, sturdier gutters, and landscaping. We are also working on a street sign for the post office that is not USPS standard issue but adds to the natural beauty around it,” the Friends explained in a previous Rappahannock News article.
Those who wish to contribute any amount, be it $5, $10 or $15, can write a check to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) with the note, “For the Washington Post Office Enhancement Fund (WPOEF)” in the memo line. Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to the NPCF, P.O. Box 182, Warrenton, VA 20188.