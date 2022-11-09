 Skip to main content
Veteran’s Day 2022: Honoring local residents who served

Thank you for serving

Readers nominated these area veterans for their military service:

Marvin D. Buschow
Kennith Mike Stewardson
Lisa Lewis
Ed Deneale
Richard Preston Graham
Lee “Tom” White
Carlton Cranor
Caryl Buck
Joseph Wood
Carolyn Kirkland
Ray Dodson
Nick Travis
Rick Koehnke
John Victor
Lawrence “John” Miles
Larry Corbin
Jame Van Luven
running for heros

Bobby Brooks and Richard Heppard

