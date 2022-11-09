Veteran’s Day 2022: Honoring local residents who served

Thank you for serving
Readers nominated these area veterans for their military service:
Marvin D. Buschow
Boston | United States Marine Corps | Highest rank achieved: CWO | Years of service: 21 | Served in: WW2 and Korea
Kennith Mike Stewardson
Culpeper | United States Air Force | Master Sergeant | 37
Mike was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and Airman. He is sorely missed.
Lisa Lewis
Culpeper | United States Air Force | E4 | 8
Lisa served our country for 8 years in the USAF and 2 years in the Reserve. She is currently a teacher at Ronald Reagan Middle School and has been a teacher for 11 years.
SSGT Nils A. Aylor, II
Culpeper | United States Marine Corps | SSGT | 14
Nils is a born leader and has earned the respect of his Marines by leading by example. He and his family will be leaving for Iwakuni, Japan soon. This mom and dad will miss the five hour drive to see him and his beautiful family.
Hero’s Bridge, a local nonprofit that serves older veterans, nominated these area residents who served:
Edward DeNeale, III
Warrenton | United States Army | Age 76
Ed DeNeale’s ancestors stepped off the boat, The Nassau, on Feb. 4, 1701, and onto the shores of the new colony, Virginia. Relying on sails and wind, the journey across the Atlantic Ocean could take as little as six weeks and as long as several months. The DeNeale’s made their way to Richmond and ultimately to Fauquier County in the pursuit of land and freedom from Huguenot persecution in Scotland.
From that day nearly 320 years ago the DeNeales have protected the freedoms written by our forefathers of this great nation.
Ed knows firsthand about protecting freedom. He spent a total of nine years as a tanker in Germany and served in Vietnam for three years. While in Vietnam he made the commitment to serve with his company, to fight beside those men, and to return home with those men. And return home they did, “We were all injured, but we each made it home,” he shares.
It was November 5, 1969 when Ed, only 21-years-old, took the lives of three Viet Cong in south Vietnam. For over 50 years, he remembers these men each November. Their images haunt his dreams and fill his mind. Every November 5, he sees those boys.
Ed DeNeale would not hesitate to answer the call if asked to pick up arms again in defense of this nation. “I would defend any man or woman who needed defending,” says DeNeale. Afterall, it is what the DeNeale’s do. They answer the call.
Richard Preston Graham, Sr.
United States Air Force | Warrenton | July 6, 1932 - October 8, 2022
Richard Preston Graham, Sr., was born in Waterford, Va., on July 6, 1932, son of the late Oscar & Evelyn Graham.
He was raised in Middleburg and attended Marshall High School, Class of 1952. Shortly after high school, he spent four years as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force.
Post Service, he sold life insurance and managed Merchant’s Firestone in Manassas.
Lee “Tom” White
United States Navy | Warrenton | November 26, 1927 - January 16, 2021
Tom, as he was known by his friends, was a Navy pilot. He flew TBM - Torpedo Bombers during WWII. Following the war he owned and operated a bar, first in Fairfax County and later in Arlington.
Carlton Cranor
United States Air Force | Warrenton | September 3, 1926 - December 2, 2020
Carlton joined the Air Force between the years 1947 and 1949 and served during both WWII and the Korean War. He served in California, Texas and Germany. He enjoyed being stationed in Germany and exploring Europe. Carlton’s honorable active and reserve military service encompassed both World War II and the Korean conflict with the US Army Air Corps and, later, with the newly established US Air Force.
Following his service, he made Dallas, Texas, his home where he raised his two children with wife Nancy. He worked several years for Collins Radio Corporation before founding Southwest Electro Products.
Carlton was a man of many interests and talents who applied them to a myriad of projects and hobbies, from electro-mechanical and electronic circuit design to barometer and barograph restorations, to maritime chronometer restorations and clockmaking. A most fitting recognition of his diverse talents was his earning of the title Certified Master Clockmaker (CMC) from the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute (AWCI).
Caryl Buck
United States Navy | Warrenton | Age: 69
Caryl Buck was born in 1951 in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, the second child of a McDonnell Douglas engineer and pipe organist. Caryl would challenge these traditional roles and, in the process, blaze a trail for every woman to come after her in the U.S. Navy.
Following high school graduation, Carly attended Colorado Women’s College where she majored in German and continued Russian classes she had taken since sixth grade. This was during the Sen. Joseph McCarthy-era when schools were encouraged to teach Russian so we could communicate if ever invaded.
She joined the Navy when she graduated from college. Less than five years into her service, she was nominated for an Olmsted scholarship and became the first woman to ever receive this honor.
Caryl’s contributions to the role women play in the Navy today cannot go unrecognized. It is because of women like Caryl Buck that Title 10 USC Section 6015 prohibiting women from serving on ships was changed.
Today she manages a livestock farm in Warrenton.
Joseph Wood
United States Army | Delaplane | March 15, 1925 - April 16, 2021
Joseph Wood enlisted in the Army as World War II approached. He received medic training and went overseas in 1944 by way of the Panama Canal and around to San Jose, California. Wood was with the 25th Division; he would remain with them until the end of the war.
At the end of World War II, Wood recalled the USS Missouri being fitted for the Japanese Instrument of Surrender in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.
He came home in 1946 and went back to Oklahoma University, where he was drafted to the Korean War.
Wood also served two tours in Vietnam as well. Near the end of the Vietnam War, Wood was part of the clean-out crew responsible for destroying American intelligence. He was ordered to leave nothing behind of importance. On the wall hung a Budweiser beer poster of the iconic Clydesdale horses and wagon. While under fire from Viet Cong, Wood went back in to pull the poster from the wall. Today, his close friend Clyde Simpson has the poster hanging in his home.
Wood recalled his own personal day from hell. What he described as his worst day in Vietnam was the day they lost three helicopters. They also lost two pilots and three other men who were killed, execution-style, by Viet Cong.
A chopper was hit, and the pilot fumbled the white phosphorous. Highly flammable, the pilot went up in flames. Wood’s helicopter was still 5 feet off the ground when he jumped from it with nothing more than a fire extinguisher to help the burning pilot, who was engulfed in flames.
The scene remained under heavy Viet Cong fire. Wood reached the pilot and began to roll him on the ground and continued to douse the pilot with antifreeze. Wood’s men covered him while he worked on the pilot.
“That was my worst day in Vietnam. We sure didn’t deserve what we got that day,” said Wood.
Wood died peacefully in his Delaplane home in April 2021 with his wife, Frances, by his side.
Carolyn Kirkland
United States Navy | Warrenton | Age: Early 80s
Born in 1937, Carolyn Mellon was one of five children and was raised in Mooseheart Child City with her siblings following the death of her father and her mother’s subsequent breakdown. Carolyn graduated from high school in Child City and went to a neighboring town to study nursing.
Interested in the Air Force, she was turned down due to her age. She joined the Navy instead. Her first orders were in Oakland, CA where she reported to the head nurse, who was ironically the same nurse from her childhood days at Mooseheart.
She worked at the Oakland Naval Hospital for three years on a 20-bed amputee ward. There she had to lift heavy patients in and out of beds. As a result of this arduous work, Carolyn required back surgery when she was in her early thirties. In 1969 she received orders that sent her to Naples, Italy for two years. There her work shifted from amputees to primarily hepatitis cases.
After Italy, Carolyn was stationed in Quantico where she met her husband Bud Kirkland in the early 70s. Carolyn ended her Naval career after ten years as a Lieutenant Commander. She and Bud made their home in Fauquier County where Carolyn found part time work as the outreach nurse at the Vint Hill Farm Station until it closed and at the Department of Rehab in Manassas.
Carolyn lives in Warrenton and continues to support veterans.
Ray Dodson
United States Army | Culpeper | Age: 76
Dodson was a lineman in Vietnam and helped to run some of the first communication lines in the country.
His favorite thing about being a lineman was being one of the first people to spot the enemy coming, at which point he would shimmy down the line to warn others.
Nick Travis
United States Army | Culpeper | Age: 70s
Six years ago Nick’s ’Nam friend came down with agent orange-induced cancer and he wasn’t able to see him. He became overcome with survivor’s guilt. The guilt precipitated other negative behavior such as anger and flashbacks, although Nick doesn’t like that phrase.
One night he attacked his girlfriend while she slept, “I envisioned North Vietnamese Army soldiers. I was lucky I didn’t reach for my weapon.”
She suggested a service dog. Never being a pet owner, today, Nick finds his closest companion to be a five-year-old Golden Retriever named EMBRY, whose name is written in all caps to demonstrate her importance in any narrative.
They were introduced in December 2017. EMBRY is a service dog with paws4vets, a nonprofit group that has changed Nick’s life. She helps alert him when people are approaching, anchors him when he experiences anxiety and assists with nightmare interruption.
Today, Nick is an advocate for paws4vets and the therapy that can be received from the care and attention of a pet.
Col. Richard Koehnke, ret.
United States Air Force | Warrenton | Age: 80s
The year was 1967. Rick Koehnke was executing his ninth Air Force mission to take down the Paul Doumer bridge in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, which would off a major route for communist troops and supplies.
He remembered, “We were sent into the ring around Hanoi. There were 16 aircraft, I was third. After attacking the AAA [antiaircraft guns] sites at the end of the bridge, I was flying at 550 knots, 1,000 feet off the ground with antiaircraft missiles shooting at us. And all I kept thinking was, ‘their aim is off.’ It’s incredible the things that went through my mind in those moments. All those AAA and missiles exploding above me went past me!”
Koehnke survived this and 284 other missions during two Vietnam tours and retired after a career in the Air Force.
Koehnke left the Air Force at age 58 after 31 years of service, when his first wife became sick with cancer.
Today, he lives a peaceful life with his wife, Peggy, and their dogs and enjoys time on his sunporch enjoying the passage of each season and telling stories from his days in service.
John Victor
United States Army | Amissville | Age: 90
Victor served from July 11, 1953 – June 13, 1956, as an Army Security Agent.
After his service he worked as a Budget Officer for the Department of Agriculture until he retired. After his retirement, he volunteered as a driver for VolTran helping those less fortunate with transportation services.
Lawrence “John” Miles
United States Army | Culpeper | Age: 70s
With few opportunities in his native Orange County, Va., Miles enlisted in the Army in 1967 at age 17.
During his Vietnam tour from 1969 to 1970, Specialist 5 Miles served in the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, 82nd Airborne, known as the Skytroopers.
He fought in numerous engagements, often going into combat by helicopter assault, according to a citation from the Vietnam Veterans of America. He received the Bronze Star for merit, and an Army Commendation Medal for Valor, returning home in 1970.
Larry Corbin
United States Army | Culpeper | Age: 90s
Corbin served 3 years in the Army. 19 months of this period were spent in Korea during the war. He was a motor sergeant dealing with ordinance.
Jim Van Luven
United States Army | Warrenton | Age: 80s
At age 15, Van Luven lied about his age to enlist in the Army. He served for 24 years and retired as a Sgt. Major. He was a Green Beret and served in the Korean and Vietnam War. For his meritorious effort, he received 2 Bronze Stars and multiple other medals and recognitions. After retiring from the Army, he became President of ManTech Systems Engineering. He has also served on the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals. He recently applied to join the Board again. He is very involved in the community and has lived in his home since 1976.
“I was never prouder, I was never in better shape, I was never more sure that I stood for something in my life than I was when I wore the uniform. When I retired, I couldn’t replace that.” Jim Van Luven
Running for Heroes
Bobby Brooks, United States Army | Richard Heppard, United States Navy
Warrenton | Ages: 50s
Fauquier County residents Bobby Brooks, Army veteran, and Richard Heppard, Navy veteran, have been running marathons every month this year to raise $26,200 through donations for the Hero’s Bridge Veterans Village.
With 2021 being the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm and the 20th anniversary of Operation Enduring Freedom, where Bobby Brooks and Rick Heppard served respectively, these veterans have accepted the challenge to run one marathon, 26.2 miles, every month this year to honor those who served and did not return home to a hero’s welcome or return home at all.
“2020 was the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War and many commemorations and memorials that were supposed to happen were canceled due to the pandemic,” they said in a joint statement.
The runners are nearing the end of their goal to raise $26,200 for the Hero’s Bridge Veterans Village, where elderly veterans can enjoy safe and comfortable housing, but the challenge is starting to wear on them.
“Feet are sore, and motivation is low at times, but I always think back to why we are doing this and hope what we are doing helps in to bring a Veterans Village to Fauquier County,” Heppard reaffirmed.
Visit Running for Heroes on Facebook to donate and keep up with their progress.
Portraits by Jud McCrehin Photography
Teaser and banner photos by Tim Mossholder via Unsplash