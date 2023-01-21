Lee statue aerial

Protesters place a Black Lives Matter flag on the tall statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond in June 2020. The statue has since been removed.

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore.

The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.

Lee license plate

A sample image of the Robert E. Lee license plate available on the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website.

