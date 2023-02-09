Logansport - Circa June 2020: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP and Food Stamps provide nutrition benefits to supplement the budgets of disadvantaged families.

RICHMOND — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government. In the past, the program was previously known as "food stamps." The final issuance of emergency allotments will take place on Feb. 16.

