2022-08-BOS2pm-185-web.jpg

Members of The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors say voice voting is helping them get the job done.

How a decades-old procedure plays a pivotal role in local policymaking

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors increasingly deals with larger and more consequential issues, such as a county-wide broadband project and rewriting the zoning ordinance. As the county considers those matters, a decades-old governing model in “voice voting” is getting the job done, according to several current and former officials.

Tags

Recommended for you