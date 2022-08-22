How a decades-old procedure plays a pivotal role in local policymaking
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors increasingly deals with larger and more consequential issues, such as a county-wide broadband project and rewriting the zoning ordinance. As the county considers those matters, a decades-old governing model in “voice voting” is getting the job done, according to several current and former officials.
“That's part of the guise about Rappahannock,” said Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney. “We tailor everything to our specific use.”
When the Board of Supervisors votes on something that may become law, there are advertised public hearings as required by the state and open discussion among board members. The discussion sometimes includes members making amendments, which are typically done verbally and recorded by the county administrator. Then the body takes a roll call vote, determining the fate of the proposed measure.
Board members can also act through resolutions, motions and consensus, where voice votes are taken on matters other than creating law. A resolution will take the form of a printed document, but motions and consensuses are made verbally and recorded by the county administrator. And at times, they can be lengthy and complicated, requiring members to repeat or clarify actions for the record.
Former County Administrator John McCarthy, who served in Rappahannock for 28 years, said there’s been voice votes for as long as he can remember, but that there’s also always been a printed version of what was voted on. But, he said, the more debate and contention on an issue, the more likely it is for officials or audience members to become confused as to what’s being considered.
“I guess the only answer is to the extent you could anticipate whether there was likely to be [debate], you tried to draft as much of it ahead of time, if you can, and then catch the changes when they occur,” McCarthy said of proposed legislation. “But frankly, sometimes you just don't know when something's going to be contentious and something's convoluted.”
In September 2021, the Supervisors took three consecutive votes on a special use application for a brewery in Sperryville, with two of those resulting in a stalemate. The third and final vote ultimately approved the construction of the brewery, but with a dozen conditions the applicants had to abide by.
The members negotiated the terms of the application for more than an hour, repeating verbal motions for the amendments and conditions created before taking the final 3-2 vote. Some residents who left the meeting that night said they were unclear what exactly the body had voted on.
“The Board of Supervisors operates similarly to many other bodies, and uses the action mode they think best fits with the action that they're taking,” said County Administrator Garrey Curry. He would not answer questions about the efficiency of a voice voting model, and said he will “let the meeting minutes speak for themselves.”
“The board, as they review the minutes and identify what the actions were in a preceding meeting and adopt the minutes, they recognize the action that they took, and here over the last years since I've been here, [I] don’t recall having an issue identifying what that action was,” Curry said.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who has been on the Board of Supervisors for more than 20 years, wrote in an email that he can see where some land use issues may benefit from a “partially prepared motion.” He added that for other issues, that process could create the appearance of a policy being decided outside of a public meeting.
He said he’s unsure what procedures could be better, but said he’s prepared motions himself prior to public meetings, especially those related to broadband. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey did not return requests for comment.
On the Rappahannock County School Board, members receive for review documents prior to meetings and often are given a presentation on action items from Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley or another school staffer to find their bearings during the meeting before taking a vote.
But during at least one extraordinary meeting, debate and real-time amendments made to a critical policy proposal left both officials and those in the audience, at times, confused as to what exactly was on the table.
On the eve before the first day of school in 2021, the School Board called a special meeting to decide a policy for masking as the delta variant of the coronavirus ravaged the country and threatened to upend school. The body was under the tremendous constraint of school beginning the following morning, while also being confronted by several passionate members of the public and attempting to craft policy based on conflicting information from the state.
In their efforts to make a decision, a number of very specific amendments to a motion were vocalized in real-time by several members, creating confusion over what the proposed policy entailed. “My goal there was to make sure before we actually spoke a vote, that we knew what we were voting on,” Jackson School Board member and Chair Wes Mills said. “And, of course, it’s not in written form at that point.”
Mills said the mask policy proposal was the most complex motion he had ever dealt with during his time as chair. Stonewall-Hawthorne School Board member Larry Grove, who said that instance was not representative of the way the School Board regularly conducts business, noted that several members of the body at the time came prepared with written mask policies they wanted to propose.
“Based on how chaotic that could have been, I thought it came out really well … by the time we left there that evening, everyone understood what was going to happen on day one,” Mills said.
Other localities at the county level have more staff members assigned to work with elected officials, making it easier for the bodies to have drafted language on amendments and other motions before public meetings. Rappahannock’s Board of Supervisors has among the lowest salaries in the state, and have purposefully attempted to maintain small government.
“My job where I am now involves dealing with local governments in nine different counties, and I don't have a very convincing impression that it's a lot harder in Rappahannock to get stuff done or get Boards of Supervisors to move toward a decision than it is in those places,” said McCarthy, who works as a senior advisor for the Piedmont Environmental Council.
On the Town of Washington’s Town Council business is handled largely the same as with the Supervisors and School Board. Ordinances and resolutions are written out formally, while motions, consensuses and amendments are made verbally and recorded by the town administrator.
“We try very hard to make sure everything that we’re going to discuss is on paper and done ahead of time,” said Washington Mayor Fred Catlin, who presides over Town Council meetings. “If there is going to be a motion or something like that, it’s recorded in minutes.”
But unlike in the county, the town doesn’t digitally provide documents to the public prior to meetings for review, instead making them available in print shortly before meetings begin. Catlin said he would like for the town to adopt a digital platform such as the county uses to distribute information.