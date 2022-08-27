warrenton-bla-web.jpg

The town of Warrenton has proposed a boundary line adjustment that would absorb 1,744 acres from the county into the town limits.

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors have revised a resolution that would have allowed County Administrator Paul McCulla to publicize the town of Warrenton’s proposed 1,744-acre boundary line adjustment and schedule a public hearing on the proposal.

Instead, the new resolution, approved unanimously by the board on Aug. 11, authorized McCulla to send a letter to the council on behalf of the board requesting more information about the boundary adjustment before the public hearing process takes place.

Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo said he was opposed to the proposed town boundary adjustment during a town hall-style event at the PATH Foundation in Warrenton on Aug. 10.

