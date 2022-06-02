The Town of Washington has deferred updating its comprehensive plan indefinitely as a number of potentially transformative changes to the county seat remain unresolved.
Officials are primarily waiting for further clarity on a handful of zoning matters, including whether the town’s boundary will be adjusted as part of an effort to accommodate an expansion to Rush River Commons, the substantial mixed-use development whose first phase is expected to include several amenities new to the town, including additional housing.
According to Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey, having more accurate projections of the town’s size, both geographically and its population, are critical to formulating an amended comprehensive plan that outlines a roadmap for the town’s development into the coming half-decade.
Localities are required by state law to review their comprehensive plan every five years, but they don't necessarily need to update it within that timetable, according to town Zoning Administrator Steve Gyurisin.
The town fulfilled the review requirement at a February Planning Commission meeting where a brainstorming session was held on what residents hope might be included in an updated version of the document. At that meeting, officials and residents expressed a desire for an updated plan to reflect the need for the town’s shrinking population to grow by increasing housing availability.
The discussion also outlined hope that a new plan could give way for additional community gathering spaces and increase development opportunities in the county seat.
There are also a number of other issues the Planning Commission has taken up in recent months, including laws surrounding pools and solar panels, that could have implications for the town that officials believe should be taken into consideration in an update to the comprehensive plan.
“I think that deferral wasn't necessarily just based on the boundary line adjustment, I think it was just the sort of the workload that they've got right now,” Gyurisin said. “They felt that they needed to complete those before they got into wrestling with the comprehensive plan.”
It’s not certain when any of these matters will be resolved to give officials a clearer picture of the town’s outlook in the coming years. Anstey suggested in an email it could be up to a year before the plan is updated.
