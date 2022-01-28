The Washington Post Office continues to crawl its way toward a long-awaited grand opening, but it’s still not clear when that might take place.
Postal Service officials for months have repeatedly adjusted the timetable for the Post Office’s opening and are now declining to offer a window of time for when it might open for service.
“There is no specific timeframe to open the facility. We currently are finalizing some required projects and inspections and will notify the public when the facility is ready to open,” Postal Service spokesperson Mark Wahl said in a statement.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said that Postal Service officials also would not offer him any information on when it may open. A Postal Service official who is not authorized to speak with reporters said that the facility should open sooner rather than later. The electricity has been hooked up and the building’s staff is set, the official said.
In September 2021, officials reported that electric and sewer hook-ups were placed in incorrect areas of the building, which caused delay in installing the electricity needed for work to proceed on the interior. By November, most of the building’s utilities were installed, but Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) was still in the process of hooking up electricity since the company was backlogged with other work.
