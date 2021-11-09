Washington Town Council on Monday advanced plans to raise residents sewer bills by $8 each month to help offset the deficit the town runs each year from expensive wastewater costs.
The change, which is expected to be voted on at the body’s December meeting following a public hearing, would go into effect at the start of the new year, raising residents' base sewer rates from $40 to $48.
Officials expect the price hike to increase the town's revenue by about $10,000 each year, while it’s currently losing about $60,000 per year in wastewater expenses, according to member Joe Whited. Washington Mayor Fred Catlin is working to obtain grant funding to conduct an engineering study of the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure with its expenses in mind to help straighten out the system.
Catlin also said that he doesn’t expect the long-awaited opening of the Washington Post Office to take place until the start of the new year. He noted that most of the building’s utilities are installed, but that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is still in the process of hooking up electricity since the company is backlogged with other work. REC expects the electricity installation to take another several weeks, according to Catlin.
The building’s contractor, according to the mayor, is installing portable generators and is moving forward with interior construction without the electric hookup.
“ It shouldn’t have taken this long, but it did. I want to thank all [Washington residents] for all that they’ve endured — the long lines. Unfortunately I think that we have one more season, but the end does appear to be near,” Catlin said of the Post Office's many delays.
In other business:
The body began exploring how to repair the brick sidewalks on Gay Street to make them more safe and walkable. One option includes working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the brick with concrete then overlay brick designs on top to maintain the street’s character.
