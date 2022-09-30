Inn-29.jpg

The Inn received Town approval to add more rooms, including at "The Blue House."

 By Dennis Brack

Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning of a Middle Street property and two special use permits for The Inn at Little Washington to operate two additional guest homes.

The land at 335 Middle St., where a single-family home known as “The Blue House” currently sits, was rezoned from village residential to village mixed use, which permits hotels and restaurants.

