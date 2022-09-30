Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning of a Middle Street property and two special use permits for The Inn at Little Washington to operate two additional guest homes.
The land at 335 Middle St., where a single-family home known as “The Blue House” currently sits, was rezoned from village residential to village mixed use, which permits hotels and restaurants.
The three Michelin-starred restaurant and hotel proposed that the property, located within a historic zoning district, be used for a two-bedroom guest suite. The proposal was granted via the approval of a special use permit on the conditions that:
A certificate of appropriateness, a designation required since the property is within the historic zoning district, will be applied for with the Architectural Review Board to review the need for potential exterior improvements.
Parking will be on-site or facilitated via valet services associated with The Inn.
Any expansion or modification of the special use will require the approval of a new special use permit.
A site plan showing site improvements must be provided prior to the issuance of a building permit.
Also approved on similar conditions was a special use permit at 360 Main St. for The Inn to operate another two-bedroom guest suite. The property, which is also located within the historic zoning district, is currently a guest home owned by The Inn known as “The Parsonage” with a parking court, a garden and a secondary building known as “Cook’s Cottage,” which has been a variety of different uses over the years, according to the town.
Uniquely, that special use permit requires the garden’s pedestrian connection between Main and Gay Streets to be maintained for use by town residents and visitors.
The body approved all three measures 3-0 following a unanimous recommendation on Monday from the Washington Planning Commission. Mayor Fred Catlin and Town Council members Brad Schneider and Jean Goodine voted in favor.
Washington Town Council member and Chef-Proprietor of The Inn Patrick O’Connell recused himself from the discussions and votes. Vice Mayor Joe Whited and Treasurer Gail Swift were absent from the meeting and did not vote. Drew Beard, also a member of the Planning Commission, did not cast a vote in his role as a member of Town Council but supported the recommendation made to the body by the planners.
The planning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend to Town Council approval of the measures. Chair Caroline Anstey, Beard, Constance Bruce and Jeanne Kauffman voted in favor of the recommendation, while Judy DeSarno was absent and did not vote.
