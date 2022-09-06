As Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson’s absence from county government continues for more than a month without a clear end in sight, members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors said the lack of his presence at meetings alters the body dynamic.
Whitson, who was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on July 28 while visiting his parents in Wisconsin, is expected to miss another Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 7, according to Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey. He’s also been absent from a number of other public meetings, including the Broadband Authority and Planning Commission, which he chairs.
The current state of Whitson’s health is not clear; he has not returned requests for comment. Susan Whitson, Whitson’s wife who has been his de facto spokesperson throughout his hospitalization, last reported on Aug. 16 that he remained hospitalized following the attack. Susan Whitson did not return requests for comment for this report and Donehey declined to comment on her colleague’s health.
Both Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney both said they have not been briefed on the state of Whitson’s health. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith declined to comment for this report. “Praying for healing and a full recuperation, and strength for his family,”she said of Whitson in a recent Facebook comment.
Despite Whitson’s absence, Donehey has said that county government business will continue unabated. “We're all aware of our obligation to the county's citizens to keep things on track and moving,” she said in a message. “At this moment, our prayers are with Keir and his family, and our fondest hopes are to see them all home here, with Keir back at the board being the strong leader that he is.”
Without Whitson, his district is left without direct representation and the Board of Supervisors are left with an even number of voting members as the body is expected to undertake critical business in the coming weeks and months, including proceeding with amending the zoning ordinance and reviewing a rendering of what a new county courthouse could look like in the Town of Washington.
Recent trends show that Frazier and Smith often vote together in the minority against Donehey, Carney and Whitson. The lack of a fifth voting member could stall legislation since motions in Rappahannock County that can’t attain majority approval fail, according to Donehey.
Carney said having only a four-member body could present an opportunity for members to work out differences amongst themselves and find common ground on issues that traditionally divide. “I see it just as something that tragically was put before us,” Carney said. “But the silver lining is that I hope and I think it will expose where we all come together, as opposed to push us apart.”
Carney lamented the absence of Whitson at meetings. “His absence is felt and we’re all just praying for him and … he’s been an incredible asset and friend to the county. Hopefully he remains one. It’s hard to say with these things,” he said.
Frazier said that Whitson’s absence also reflects a loss of his critical perspective at meetings. “We’re just going to have to pick up the slack and four of us are going to have to operate as five would and do the best we can,” he said.
“He was always very involved, articulating his opinions and that of his constituents,” Frazier said of Whison. “So, that’s not there. Obviously we’re at a deficit for not having a valuable colleague not able to participate.”
Whitson will remain a member of the body so long as he lives, unless residents in his district successfully petition the circuit court for him to be removed from office. There is currently no indication of voters taking that action; many Rappahannock residents have shown an outpouring of support for Whitson and his family on social media.
