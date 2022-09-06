bos-pm-web-2.jpg

Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson has missed a number of public meetings following a heart attack he suffered in July.

 Taken Aug. 1, 2022

As Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson’s absence from county government continues for more than a month without a clear end in sight, members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors said the lack of his presence at meetings alters the body dynamic.

Whitson, who was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on July 28 while visiting his parents in Wisconsin, is expected to miss another Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 7, according to Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey. He’s also been absent from a number of other public meetings, including the Broadband Authority and Planning Commission, which he chairs.

Tags

Recommended for you