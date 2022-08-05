TownofWashington-photo-map-4-web.jpg

Washington Town Council last week sent to the county a boundary line adjustment agreement counter proposal that strips away from the deal each of the concessions the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors attempted to gain from the town.

Negotiations surrounding the boundary change are at an impasse with both the Town of Washington and the county unable to reach an agreement necessary for it to be enacted. Some Supervisors have declined to take a stance on whether they would support expanding the town’s boundary without concessions, while others have said they would oppose such a measure.

Tags

Recommended for you