While it appears that little has been done in recent weeks on construction of the Washington Post Office, officials say that they're on track to soon resume work on the building’s interior. But it’s still not clear when it's expected to open for business.
Representatives with the United States Postal Service previously said they hoped for it to be open by “early November,” but that now seems unlikely given how much of the building’s interior remains incomplete, creating what could very well be another delay for the project in an already long string of setbacks.
In September, officials reported that electric and sewer hook-ups were placed in incorrect areas of the building, which caused delay in installing the electricity hook-up needed for work to proceed on the interior. As of Thursday, the building still lacks electricity.
Freda Sauter, a Baltimore-based Postal Service spokesperson, said Monday that an electrical panel is expected to be delivered on site early next week. The panel will require a few days for installation and to have equipment connected, Postal Service Customer Relations Manager David Hollberg told Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson last week in an email obtained by Rappahannock News.
Once it’s installed, Hollberg said, the Postal Service will notify Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and await power routing to the building, but it’s not clear how long that is expected to take, Hollberg said. When the building is powered, the Postal Service has between two and three weeks worth of additional work on the interior ahead of a final inspection, he said. It remains to be seen how long the inspection will take.
Rappahannock County Building Official Rich Cornell, who’s tasked with conducting the inspection on behalf of the county, said his work is finished and that he’s waiting on the Postal Service to return information to his office. Sauter said there is “no specific timeframe” for how long their end of the process might take.
According to Washington Mayor Fred Catlin, construction was also held up because the Postal Service had trouble connecting the building to a water meter. Catlin assured that the issue is nearing a resolution, but that the Postal Service has provided him no precise date for when the building may open.
The mayor added that Washington officials are working toward constructing a path that will connect Gay Street to the post office, installing a kiosk in front of the building to provide a community bulletin and landscaping the property.
In an effort to obtain answers from the Postal Service on the state of construction earlier this month, Whitson, who represents the area, attached several pictures in a chiding email to Hollberg that illustratrated the state of disarray inside and outside the building, noting that he’d seen little, if any, work done on the project in recent weeks. The photos highlighted stray building materials and garbage littering the exterior, which can both still be seen at the site.
Lastly, he attached a snapshot of The Inn’s soon-to-be-open Patty O’s Cafe, where Washington’s old post office used to stand, saying, “I am attaching … a view of our old post office building, which will open within the next week as a casual cafe outpost of the Inn at Little Washington. This project began well after the start of the new post office, sat idle through the heart of the pandemic, and is now ready for customers. Think about that.”