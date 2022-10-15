Glenn Youngkin gesturing

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Within two weeks of rolling out a Virginia energy plan that included a push for new nuclear development, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a multimillion dollar investment in the energy source.

Youngkin said Friday he will include in his budget proposal at the end of the year $10 million for a new Virginia Power Innovation Fund, with half of it earmarked for the development of a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.

