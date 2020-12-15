Stalled for four years, changes finally go to public hearing
On Dec. 16, the Rappahannock County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a package of amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance that have been in the works for some years.
“They are about 80 percent technical and clean-up corrections,” wrote David Konick, Planning Commission chair and former Board of Zoning Appeals member, in an email Monday. As examples Konick gave “changing ‘VDH&T’ to ‘VDOT’ and fixing silly mistakes like ‘under 20’ and ‘over 20’ without anything said about ‘exactly 20.’”
Ron Frazier, in a phone call Sunday evening, agreed with Konick. “The amendments aren’t that significant,” he said. As Jackson district supervisor, Frazier represents the Board of Supervisors on the Planning Commission.
Overall, the intent of the “May 2017 amendments” (as they are known locally) is two-pronged: to make the zoning ordinances more consistent with existing county codes and to close loopholes so that all homeowners who apply for special use permits are playing by the same rules. "I think everybody should be treated the same on this stuff,” Konick said, adding that "there shouldn't be any ambiguities ... it's very unfair to both the applicants and the neighbors."
“By the time I got on the BZA in 2015, [the number of simple changes] was just an EMBARRASSMENT,” Konick wrote, “so I proposed to fix it, and the BZA backed me up, [the amendments] were submitted to the Planning Commission in March of 2016 — and it took them 4 years and 8 months to finally get around to holding a public hearing on them.”
Despite the fact that, as Konick and Frazier have stated, most of the amendments merely correct outdated terminology, other changes are potentially more impactful to county residents. Here’s what the amendments could affect:
Accessory Dwelling Unit
As currently written, the county’s zoning ordinance requires that family apartments be occupied by family members for at least two years. After that time, the apartments can be rented out to anyone.
“One of the most significant things we’ve done [with these amendments] is eliminated the family apartment and efficiency apartment uses and replaced them with a more general Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU),” said Stonewall-Hawthorne planner Gary Light in a phone call Saturday. Light served as Planning Commission chair for several years prior to Konick.
The concept of the ADU, Light explained, “eliminates the unenforceable or hard-to-enforce time period for a family member to reside in the home. That is a provision more commonly applied for people to do what they want to do with their property.”
Konick explained that another piece of the amendment increases “the size limitation on efficiency apartments … to the max [allowable] for the former family apartment category,” meaning that ADUs can be as big as 800 square feet. Owners will still be required to obtain special use permits to construct or operate ADUs.
The planners also clarified that if a “guest house” — unpaid accommodations for friends or family on private property — contains kitchen facilities, it is considered an ADU and would require a special use permit.
Spas and health clubs
The amendments also include a new zoning category for spas, independent of bed and breakfasts. This amendment arose from a specific case involving a bed and breakfast. According to Konick, B&B Parma on Clark Ln. was operating a spa that they argued fell under the umbrella of their special use permit to operate a bed and breakfast. "[The Singhs] were claiming that their 'spa' (even though it was in a separate building) was part of their B&B [so] they didn't need a separate permit for that," Konick said. "And that was a sticking point and ultimately they withdrew their application.”
“[The Singh application] is what led us to recognize that we did not have a specific spa use clarified,” Light said. “[In the amendments] we added a use and provided regs for spas that didn’t exist before and were lumped in with health clubs. Now we’ve separated the requirements for spas and health clubs.”
Tourist homes
In recent years there has been confusion over minimum lot sizes for tourist homes and B&Bs. Currently, the minimum acreage requirement is 10 acres in Agriculture (A) zones and 20 acres in Conservation (C) zones.
According to Konick’s written notes on the amendment draft, “This subsection was amended 7-7-2010 to read as follows: ‘In A and C Zones the minimum acreage requirement shall be two and five acres, respectively.’ The amendment was codified in August 2010. The County Attorney subsequently deemed the amendment to be void … due to procedural defects, and the amendment was removed from the Code in September 2018.”
In consideration of all this, the new amendments permit the BZA to “waive the minimum acreage requirement only if the property has frontage on a paved public road that is part of the State primary or secondary system.” The amendment was likely prompted by disputes between B&B owners and neighbors over increased traffic on narrow private roads, most notably the years-long conflict over the B&B Harmony Manor, now the Skyline Vineyard Inn, near the top of single-lane Clark Ln.
Another amendment will reduce the number of rooms and occupants allowable in a tourist home from six rooms and 12 occupants to five rooms and 10 occupants. Konick explained the reason for the change is that the county building code considers any building with more than five rooms and a 10-person occupancy a “hotel,” and the new amendment will simply bring all county codes into harmony.
The planners also codified several conditions for tourist homes and B&Bs that the Planning Commission and BZA have routinely added to special use permits. These include requiring owners to comply with health department and VDOT rules (for Type II roads), limiting noise and other effects that could potentially bother neighbors, posting emergency contact information, and installing both smoke/fire and carbon monoxide alarms.
Given these requirements (especially the road provision), “some of our past tourist home applications would not have been approved,” Light said.
Agricultural products and meat processing
The idea of creating a provision for "meat processing" and "agricultural processing" was referred to the Planning Commission by the Board of Supervisors nearly eight years ago, according to Konick, around the time that the Virginia Chutney Co. opened its doors in 2013 on Aileen Road in Flint Hill. Technically speaking, there was never a zoning permit issued for the chutney company, Konick said.
"The comp plan says we're supposed to promote agriculture and yet the only permitted use under the current ordinance for all these years is processing of food or meat that is grown on-site, like at the farm," Konick said in an interview with the Rappahannock News. "So if you want to have any kind of processing like that ... technically, if it's not raised on-site, you can't do it. And that doesn't make any sense, so now there's a new category."
The addition of the new category will create a legal pathway for agricultural processors to acquire special use permits for their businesses to operate in the county.
Adaptive reuse
Adaptive reuse is the practice of refashioning an old building for a purpose other than what it was originally designed for. "The mill up there in Washington is a prime candidate for reuse because it's never going to be a mill again, so if you want to turn it into a restaurant or a bunch of stores or something like that, OK," Konick said.
The adaptive reuse amendment was drafted apparently by then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke and was sent to the Planning Commission for adoption some years ago. Konick said the FT Valley Rd store outside Sperryville led to the adaptive reuse provision. "The old provision has something in there that says the building has to date to 1940 or before to qualify as a building or structure that could be the structure of an adaptive reuse." But after some research and looking at aerial photographs, the county discovered that the store had not been there in 1940, so the business lost its non-conforming use status. So then Peter Luke wrote up an amendment to that provision and sent it to the Planning Commission.”
Al Henry declined to comment for this article.
Members of the public are invited to submit comments to Michelle Somers, zoning administrator, or deliver them to the Planning Commission in person at the public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Rappahannock County courthouse on Dec. 16. The full text of the zoning amendments up for discussion is available on the county’s website or at the office of the zoning administrator.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }