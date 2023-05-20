Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults. One in four seniors is affected by falls that can result in hip fractures, broken bones, and head injuries. While falls are common and have multiple factors, there are signs to look for, common factors that can lead to a fall, and ways to prevent them.
Signs to look for
Holding onto walls, furniture, or another person when walking, difficulty standing from a seated position, and instability when extending to reach forward or up indicate an increased risk of falling. Acknowledging these signs and proactively addressing them is critical.
Common factors that can lead to a fall
As we get older these common factors can increase our risk of falling:
We become less active and lose some of our coordination, flexibility, and balance.
Aging eyes have more difficulty seeing contrasting edges, tripping hazards, and obstacles.
Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can interact with each other or cause dizziness or dehydration.
Chronic conditions such as diabetes, stroke, or arthritis result in lost function.
Ways to prevent falls
Follow these steps to ensure that you or your loved one don’t experience the injuries and negative effects of a fall:
Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to determine what the fall risk level is and what can be done to reduce it—these risk assessments should be done regularly to monitor changing conditions and needs.
Create customized, individualized fall-prevention solutions as they are more effective than one-size-fits-all solutions.
Be sure that lighting is adequate throughout the house especially at the top and bottom of the stairs and easily accessible when getting up in the middle of the night.
All stairs should have two secure rails.
Make sure to move rugs and electrical cords as needed to ensure they don’t create a tripping hazard and cause a fall.
If you or your loved one wear glasses—be sure that you have a current prescription and are wearing the glasses as advised by your eye doctor so vision impairment does contribute to a fall.
Ensure that all caregivers, if applicable, are aware of the fall risks and taking steps to implement the established fall-prevention solutions—fall prevention is a team effort.
Balance issues often contribute to falls so keeping older adults moving and focusing on maintain their balance is critical—being proactive early on prevents problems later on.
Many falls occur in the bathroom so install grab bars in the tub or shower and near the toilet. It’s important to make sure that safe toileting practices are in place with seniors and their caregivers while honoring seniors’ privacy.
Engage seniors in their fall prevention as this increases the potential for success—using interactive methods leverages the effectiveness of senior education about fall prevention.
Monitor seniors’ understanding and retention of fall-prevention techniques and solutions by asking them to share them back with you so you can repeat or re-emphasize what is needed to ensure they have a complete understanding they can implement.
Make sure that seniors are reminded periodically of the fall-prevention steps they can take to remain safe and comfortable.
The writer is chief executive officer of Paladin Life Care, an area company that provides personalized services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper, Prince William and around the region. Paladin can be reached at info@paladinlifecare.com or 703-879-6992.
