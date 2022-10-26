File photo/2020 - Novant Health UVA Health System nurses, from left, Sydney Jones, Lynne Roberts, Mary Napier, Margaret Martin and Jennifer Rootes put a breast cancer awareness spin on the Abbey Road album cover as they cross Davis Street in Culpeper.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and it is also National Physical Therapy month. This is a great time to talk about how physical therapy and breast cancer diagnosis and treatment are related. As I began to do some research on the subject, it became increasingly clear that there is much to learn. Suggesting that you do your research would not only be very time consuming but ultimately confusing.
Breast cancer has become a worldwide epidemic in the 21st century. Although sometimes men get breast cancer, it is primarily a major women’s health issue. With the recent Covid pandemic, treatment options began to change with pre-surgical hormonal options becoming more frequently administered secondary to less surgical procedures being performed. Obviously, early detection may have been delayed more often secondary to isolation and decreased optional healthcare during this time frame as well. The outcome of these will no doubt be further studied.
Early detection seems to be the buzzword in breast cancer awareness; however, there is increasing controversy over the problems associated with mammography, including over diagnosis, false negatives, false positives, the possible damaging effects of breast compression, and the rarely mentioned outcome of over radiation. I do not hope to imply that I am an expert — I am not. However, here in our community, we have someone named Megan Smith and she has done her homework on the subject. In October 2020, she produced and released a documentary called “bOObs: The War on Women’s Breasts,” in which she attempts to educate women on the primary screening tool of mammography and other breast cancer screening tools, such as ultrasound and thermography. The film can be purchased or streamed at bOObsdoc.com. Smith also has a blog: blogonbOObs.com.
“Women should understand the pros and cons of breast cancer screening before they speak with their physician, as well as educating themselves on pros and cons of current treatment options,” Smith says.
Another new buzzword is prevention. Multiple factors seem to play a role including early menses, late full-term births, alcohol consumption, use of hormonal therapies, diet, obesity, exercise levels, hereditary factors, environmental risk factors associated with women having increased job demands and longer more demanding careers to name just a few.
So how does all this relate to physical therapy? Well your physical therapist can play a role in helping to educate young women on the importance of diet, fitness and stress reduction in prevention. We can assist in your recovery from surgical intervention and other treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy, both during and afterwards. Breast cancer treatment often also leads to complications including pain, limitations in range of motion and function, lymphedema, and late effects on posture, all of which can be addressed in physical therapy.
If you are a breast cancer survivor and wish to consult with a physical therapist, you may speak with your physician regarding a prescription for therapy, or in most states (including Virginia) you may seek a direct access evaluation from your therapist. I feel that it is imperative that women become self advocates in this ever-changing health care arena.
Williams is a physical therapist and owner of Mountainside Physical Therapy in Washington
