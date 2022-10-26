pink_cancer_uva-story.jpg

File photo/2020 - Novant Health UVA Health System nurses, from left, Sydney Jones, Lynne Roberts, Mary Napier, Margaret Martin and Jennifer Rootes put a breast cancer awareness spin on the Abbey Road album cover as they cross Davis Street in Culpeper.

 Courtesy photo

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and it is also National Physical Therapy month. This is a great time to talk about how physical therapy and breast cancer diagnosis and treatment are related. As I began to do some research on the subject, it became increasingly clear that there is much to learn. Suggesting that you do your research would not only be very time consuming but ultimately confusing. 

Breast cancer has become a worldwide epidemic in the 21st century. Although sometimes men get breast cancer, it is primarily a major women’s health issue. With the recent Covid pandemic, treatment options began to change with pre-surgical hormonal options becoming more frequently administered secondary to less surgical procedures being performed. Obviously, early detection may have been delayed more often secondary to isolation and decreased optional healthcare during this time frame as well. The outcome of these will no doubt be  further studied.

