Many Rappahannock residents need caregiver support in their homes, but finding those caregivers has been difficult, according to a recent survey Rapp at Home conducted among its members.
Additionally, some in our community can’t afford the services needed. And many in our community are caregivers themselves for a family member and have a difficult time finding someone who can step in to give them a brief break.
Rapp at Home is pleased to announce the Companion Care Program, supported by funding from the PATH Foundation. This new program will benefit the entire community, not just Rapp at Home members. The pilot project will provide in-home care for seniors in need of various levels of support ranging from activities of daily living to nursing assistance to caregiver respite and friendly visits.
Whether the problem is a lack of finances or an inability to find caregivers, the Companion Care Program can help.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
This pilot program will provide financial assistance to individuals and families in need of home care and will also connect families to caregivers that Rapp at Home will pre-screen. Caregivers will be licensed Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and will be required to pass background checks and drug tests. Clients themselves will choose a provider from among those pre-screened, schedule the services, and monitor the quality of their care. Fees for those unable to pay will be covered by Rapp at Home through the PATH Foundation grant.
In this pilot project Rapp at Home will find and recruit CNAs and support them by arranging for and covering costs for liability insurance, background checks, and drug tests. We hope that the program will enable us to provide sufficient work locally for CNAs so that they will remain in Rappahannock for their work or will be willing to drive here.
Rapp at Home will continue to develop innovative ways to provide needed services to members of the Rappahannock community. This pilot program establishes the beginnings of enhanced healthcare services in Rappahannock.
If you need caregiver services or if you are a CNA who would like to be considered for this program, please call the Rapp at Home office at 540-937-4663.
— The writer is president of Rapp at Home