As Rappahannock County gardeners know all too well this time of year, small eating machines known as caterpillars are busy devouring everything from tomatoes and corn to peas and sweet potatoes.
According to the Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia Health System, there are thousands of species of caterpillars (the larvae of moths and butterflies) and most are harmless to people.
“But some species can sting or irritate the skin if touched,” the poison center warns, pointing out that several of the dangerous varieties are crawling around these very foothills and mountains of Virginia. Species of the so-called “stinging caterpillars” include the Saddleback caterpillar, Puss caterpillar, Lo moth caterpillar, and Buck moth caterpillar.
“These urticating, or stinging caterpillars have hollow, venom-filled bristles or hairs called setae (SEE-tuh) on their body. These hairs are a defense mechanism against predators,” the center educates. “When something — or someone — brushes against the caterpillar, tips of the setae break off and the venom oozes out or is injected under pressure.”
So what happens if a person is on the receiving end of a venomous injection?
“Most people react to caterpillar venom the same as a bee sting. They may experience redness, swelling, burning, itching, and pain that can radiate out from the site of the sting,” says the center. “Rarely, some people may experience a more severe allergic reaction to the venom, such as nausea, vomiting, hives, headache, breathing difficulty, or seizures. If any of these symptoms are present, emergency medical attention is required right away.”
For those who do get stung, the Blue Ridge center says to apply adhesive tape lightly over the area and gently pull it off to remove the broken-off caterpillar “spines” from the skin. Repeat this several times using fresh pieces of tape. Then wash the area with soap and water. Ice packs may relieve pain and swelling and over-the-counter topical steroids (hydrocortisone cream) may provide relief from itching and burning. Over-the-counter oral antihistamines may also provide additional relief from symptoms.
Whatever you do, don’t rub or touch your eyes if you have handled a caterpillar.
“Setae in the eye can cause tearing, irritation, and damage to the eye,” the center warns.
Given caterpillars often wind up undetected in the salad bowl, check the lettuce carefully before sitting down to an otherwise healthy lunch or dinner.
“Swallowing a caterpillar can result in mouth or throat irritation or pain, drooling, or difficulty swallowing. It might also [be] a choking hazard,” the center states, stopping short of explaining how an ingested caterpillar causes one to drool.
And if COVID-19 isn’t enough to contend with this summer, be careful what you breathe into your lungs when around a gaggle of caterpillars.
“In rare cases, the setae of a very large infestation of caterpillars or moths can become airborne and cause breathing difficulty, coughing, wheezing, and chest pain for sensitive individuals nearby,” the center concludes.
