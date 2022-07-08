The annual freedom car and bike show held in downtown Culpeper returned this Fourth of July to benefit a local addiction recovery center.
The car show has been going on for more than 20 years and it is the second time the Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS), which also serves Rappahannock County, hosted the event. Their first show was held in Culpeper last year on July 4th, but this year, organizers received the approval from Culpeper Renaissance Inc. to hold it a second time.
Shelley Burnham, a board member for CARS and the event’s organizer, said that a big motivator for the event is people wanting to know the categories their vehicles fit into. “People were interested in how we were judging and what trophies were being rewarded,” she said.
Shirley Cox, an event organizer and CARS representative, said that while attendees are interested in trophies, they also came knowing that it is a fundraiser for her organization, which offers services for people and families affected by addiction. “We wanted an opportunity to bring the community together, but we also wanted people to be aware of the services we provide,” she said.
More than 4,000 people attended and in excess of 200 vehicles registered for the event. Jean Malone, a participant originally from Fredericksburg, said this was the second time he entered one of his vehicles, this time being a 1959 Chevrolet Biscayne.
“My first car I entered was my 1959 Packard Super 8,” he said. “I’ve come to this show about six times now, and it’s nice when the street closes because it makes for a good crowd of people.”
Classic cars were not the only vehicles registered. About twelve motorcycles entered the show, and it was Howard Booe’s first time entering his 2014 Victory Cross Country.
“I’m from North Carolina, but I’ve lived in Fredericksburg for two years now,” he said. “This is my first show, and I love coming out here to see the vehicles and supporting the community.”
While many individuals come out to see the cars, they’ve also expressed interest in the services that CARS provides. One is a 12-step program called “RESTORE,” which varies from closed meetings for the affected person to open meetings in which loved ones can attend to discuss their addiction.
"Our support groups can provide support not only for the person addicted, but to families as well," Cox said.
Aside from the people, there were a plethora of booths where people could stop and look at amenities being contributed. Sponsors included Integrity Automotive, an auto repair shop, and Xpress Copy and Graphics, a printing company in Culpeper.
Responses to the show were positive. Cox mentioned that people love coming to the show because there is a love for classic cars. "They were very excited, and were willing to step up even in the most difficult of times," she said.
"By evidence of the companies sponsoring the car show, the response has been very welcoming," Burnham added.
Local artists performed to hype the festivities. Because it was the 4th of July, it gave CARS an opportunity to host an event that allowed people to celebrate America's Independence as well. "Music adds excitement to the festivities," Cox emphasized. "When they get tired of walking, they can just sit and listen."
The response from both organizers and the city paved the way for people to come see their favorite vehicles in action. A participant from Maryland hosted her 2014 Chevrolet Mustang.
"My favorite vehicle is by far my own," she said. "I've always adored the Mustang, and since this is my first show, I just like seeing the other cars in general."
Another big fan of the show is Patrick, a contributor who entered his red, white, and blue Harley Davidson. He is originally from France, but has lived in Sperryville for some time and has been coming for ten years. "My favorite thing is the classic cars and bikes," he said. "I love the 1950 Indian Chief."
While they were excited to host the show for a second time, Burnham and Cox are hopeful that this show will continue for years to come. "We hope that it continues to be a family favorite tradition for the town," they said.