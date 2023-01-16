White plate with weight scale.

The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, which also serves Rappahannock, will host a free educational event in Warrenton on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, featuring discussions about eating disorders and disordered eating. 

Michelle Kelley, LCSW, owner and clinical director of Warrenton Counseling Center for Women & Girls, will present: “How’s your relationship with food?” This in-person presentation and dialogue will be held at the PATH Foundation building, located at 321 Walker Dr., Warrenton.

