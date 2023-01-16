The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, which also serves Rappahannock, will host a free educational event in Warrenton on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, featuring discussions about eating disorders and disordered eating.
Michelle Kelley, LCSW, owner and clinical director of Warrenton Counseling Center for Women & Girls, will present: “How’s your relationship with food?” This in-person presentation and dialogue will be held at the PATH Foundation building, located at 321 Walker Dr., Warrenton.
How to attend “How’s your relationship with food?”:Please register online, as seating is limited and registration is required.
This year, the National Eating Disorder Awareness Week runs Feb. 20-27, and The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County (MHAFC) wanted to honor this awareness week by educating the public on the signs, symptoms and even the dangers of eating disorders.
“Eating disorders are on the rise in our community and nationwide,” said Renee Norden, executive director for the Mental Health Association. “Not many people realize that eating disorders cause approximately 10,000 deaths each year, which equates to one death every 52 minutes.”
Additionally, Anorexia nervosa, a common eating disorder can lead to death. “Compared to other mental health conditions, this eating disorder has an extremely high mortality rate due to the disease's impact on the body’s systems,” Norden explained. “Also, it is important to note that suicide is the second leading cause of death for people diagnosed with this condition.”
Kelley will present the warning signs, how to cope with the challenges, share resources, and will conduct an open dialogue with participants. Discussions will include eating disorders, disordered eating, and contributing factors, such as anxiety and depression, and other conditions.
Natalia Schroeder, RDN, a registered dietician, also will present information on proper nutrition and the benefits of preparing and eating healthy meals.
Norden also shared that area school personnel and doctors are witnessing an increase in these mental health conditions. The presentation is designed to educate and help make a difference in the community. “Our goal is to help loved ones be able to identify and address eating disorders before the conditions are causing dire medical concerns,” she said.
About Mental Health Association of Fauquier County: The Mental Health Association, a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization, facilitates and promotes mental wellness in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. It also presents a variety of educational events, including monthly webinars, on a variety of topics. For more information on How’s your relationship with food? presentation or other events, please contact Bridget Downey at bdowney@mhafc1.org. For more information on MHAFC, visitfauquier-mha.org.
