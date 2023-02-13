nurse stock photo

RICHMOND — Lawmakers introduced proposals to help improve standards at Virginia nursing homes and facilities, and to address the health care worker shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Del. Bobby Orrock Sr., R-Caroline, introduced House Bill 1446, which would set minimum staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities. A nursing facility, which includes nursing homes, provides health-related services on a continuing basis, according to state code.

