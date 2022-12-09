Following an expected influenza surge in early November, officials say illness rates at Rappahannock County Public Schools remain largely under control.
During the first few days of November, nearly 200 students were absent across both Rappahannock County High School and Elementary School in what was described as the confluence of an early flu season.
At the elementary school, the absences accounted for about half of the student population. It also left some school staff out, according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. “At its peak it was tough to manage everything because we were a little bit short staffed,” she said.
But the swell lasted just a few days before rapidly subsiding. “It went down as fast as it spiked up,” said Robyn Murray, the Rappahannock County Elementary School nurse who heads the system’s infectious disease response team.
The outcome closely matched the forecasting school officials received from health agencies earlier in the year. The Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out warnings to schools in September, anticipating an early, but brief, flu surge, Murray said.
The rise in illness at the time mirrors a nationwide trend of flu, COVID-19 and RSV colliding into what some health experts have called a “tridemic” that some expect to subsist into the winter.
Apart from COVID-19 and flu, it’s not clear whether RSV is circulating in Rappahannock schools since their telehealth practice doesn’t test students for the virus, according to Murray. Student health information is protected by medical privacy laws. Doctors with Valley Health, which oversees the telehealth program, preferred that the school not check kids for RSV since those tests are often only administered to infants and toddlers, Murray said.
“We’re looking OK now, but I anticipate that we’ll see another little bit of an uptick when we get back from winter break,” Grimsley said. The schools routinely anticipate increases in illness following holiday breaks since staff and students tend to travel and mingle with others for the occasion. Numbers of sick students post-Thanksgiving break, however, have remained surprisingly low, Murray said.
She’s encouraged by signs that the school community is continuing to employ strong mitigation routines developed during the pandemic’s height, including handwashing, cleaning surfaces and staying home when sick. Those are all really helping now, she said.
“If people are sick, they’re staying home and keeping their kids home … if they get sick while they’re here at school then we send them home,” she said “So, yeah, it’s been really well here. It’s been very nice.” She noted that parents are advised to keep kids home until symptoms improve. If symptoms don’t improve, families are encouraged to follow up with a physician.
