Every year, the Blue Ridge Poison Center (BRPC) receives more than 21,000 calls from Virginians experiencing exposures to common — and not-so-common — poisons. For National Poison Prevention Week, March 21 through 28, the BRPC is asking people to make sure they keep the toll free number to the poisoning helpline near every phone: 1-800-222-1222.
Dr. Chris Holstege, director of the BRPC, told the Rappahannock News that if an individual suspects someone has swallowed, touched or breathed something harmful — whether it be a household cleaning product, a medication or a dubious foraged mushroom — the best thing to do is call the poison center.
“Many poisons can cause nausea and vomiting but they may not,” Holstege said. “Some medications may not have any symptoms until things go really problematic and that’s why I prefer people call rather than trying to guess, ‘Hey, they have no symptoms, they must be okay.’”
Holstege, who teaches medical toxicology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, added that some people worry they are “bothering” health workers when they call and try instead to solve a poisoning issue by looking it up on Google.
“The challenge is that the information on the internet isn’t the most accurate, either. We did a number of studies on that and it worries me quite a bit. We’d rather they call us than find some site on the internet which may or may not have good information,” he said.
The phone lines at the Blue Ridge Poison Center are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When an individual places a call, they will hear the voice of a nurse who has been through a two-year training program to specialize in poison information. “They’re backed up by a board of toxicologists, myself included, who, with difficult cases, will help with management,” Holstege said.
“One thing that the public should be aware of [is] we’re a confidential resource, meaning that if you call us … we’re going to keep your patient information secure,” he added. Anyone who fears that they or a friend or family member has taken a drug of abuse and may be experiencing poisoning can rest assured that the Blue Ridge Poison Center will protect their information.
“We really want people to call but they also need to know that everything that we are told, we’re not going to call the police or something. It’s a confidential resource where you can call us and we’ll work through it with you to determine what’s the best next step,” Holstege said.
Save the Blue Ridge Poison Center’s number in your smartphone: 1-800-222-1222. And learn more about local poison prevention at www.brpc.virginia.edu.
