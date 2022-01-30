With the stigma of getting help as one of the biggest hurdles facing those addicted to drugs, the S.E.E. Recovery Center offers a nonjudgmental haven for those seeking to change their lives.
“I think it can be intimidating to enter services,” said Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe. “I think it allows for a much more comfortable environment where people can come. They can participate in a group. They can talk to someone without some of the stigma or challenges of accessing more formal services.”
S.E.E, which stands for support, encourage and empower, is a nonprofit center managed by Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
Since opening in August, the center has seen over 4,000 visits, with 1,000 of those visiting in December.
“I think it has been a tremendous success,” LaGraffe said. “The initial response has been a little overwhelming.”
The center is “drop-in based,” so visitors do not need a referral. There are no inpatient services and treatment drugs are neither prescribed nor administered.
Some of the services the center offers include groups such as Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous and physical and mental health wellness.
Certified peers also work at the center to give visitors comfort from those who have been in their shoes.
If someone needs more formal and in depth services, staff can refer them to other services.
The center can be found at 710 U.S. Avenue, Culpeper. Its current hours are 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9-5 p.m. on Saturday and 4-8 p.m. on Sunday.
LaGraffe hopes to in the future be open 24 hours and possibly opening similar centers in the other counties RRCS services.
“It is our hope that we have a place that community members can turn to if they are in need,” he continued.
