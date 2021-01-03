Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County are co-sponsoring two upcoming virtual training sessions. Both are free and open to the Rappahannock County community.
Saving Lives Together: Recognizing Signs of Distress & Providing Practical Help
Location: virtual ZOOM presentation
Date: January 21, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Presenter: Alan Rasmussen, Prevention Specialist, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services
What is QPR? QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer - 3 simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. People trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of someone who is thinking about suicide and how to question, persuade, and refer them to help. Individuals who complete QPR training become community Gatekeepers.
Who is a Gatekeeper? A Gatekeeper is someone who is in a position to recognize the warning signs of someone who may be contemplating suicide. Gatekeepers include parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, off ice supervisors, squad leaders, foremen, police officers, advisors, caseworkers, firefighters, and many other people who are in a position to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide to help.
What You'll Learn:
To recognize the warning signs of suicide
How to offer hope to someone who is struggling with depression and/or suicidal thoughts
How to get help and save a life
Registration is required to attend this event. To register, go to: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/saving-lives-togetherrecognizing-signs-of-distress-providing-practical-help--2138784646?preview=1608069194215
Understanding ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences)
Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Presenters: Alan Rasmussen and Kaitlyn Nickson, Prevention Staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services
Who: Adults who have sustained or those caring for people with trauma or toxic stress. Also for those wanting to learn more about the impact of childhood trauma.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress have a direct impact on an individual’s health and well-being. As an ACE score increases, so does the risk of disease as well as social and emotional problems.
Learning about ACEs can help you understand how a trauma-informed approach can help aid in supporting those impacted by trauma. Join us to learn some tips and tools for building resilience and supporting those who have experienced trauma or toxic stress!
To Register, follow this link:https://events.eventzilla.net/e/understanding-aces-adverse-childhood- experiences-2138784643?preview=1608072725968 or email bdwyer@mhafc1.org