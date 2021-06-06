The goal of medication-assisted treatment is full recovery
While the coronavirus introduced the world to a new sickness, it also exacerbated an old epidemic for which there is no vaccine: addiction. The newly-opened Culpeper Treatment Services, however, hopes to help quell opioid addiction by offering medication-assisted treatment.
The facility treats addiction by prescribing methadone and buprenorphine, which a company news release calls the “gold-standard” in opioid addiction treatment as the drugs curb withdrawal symptoms and prevent relapse.
In addition to methadone and buprenorphine, the facility offers individual, family and group counseling as part of what it calls “a holistic approach to patient care.” Other focus areas include cognitive behavioral therapy, relapse prevention, nutrition education, meditation strategies, life skills counseling and more.
The ultimate goal of such treatment is full recovery.
“This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity; increase patients’ ability to gain and maintain employment; and more,” the company says in its news release.
Located at 571 James Madison Highway, Suite D, the new facility is the New Jersey-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers’ 11th outpatient facility in the commonwealth. The company has over 100 locations and serves 30,000-plus patients daily in Virginia, California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The center opens its doors during a time in which “addiction treatment is desperately needed” as the opioid epidemic is “more severe than ever” after a coronavirus pandemic-induced resurgence.
Culpeper witnessed a 67 percent increase in drug-related deaths during 2020 compared to a 41 percent statewide increase. Furthermore, state data shows that the Fredericksburg region saw 161 drug-related deaths last year, of which 125 involved fentanyl. Rappahannock County saw five overdose deaths in 2020, according to preliminary analysis by the Virginia Department of Health.
Joe Pritchard, Pinnacle Treatment Centers’ CEO, notes that the coronavirus has not only “wreaked havoc on the healthy” but also caused “chaos and destruction” among those already suffering from addiction.
“We’re just so relieved to finally open our doors in this community so we can begin to help residents find a path to recovery,” Pritchard says.
Dr. Ashley Clark, Culpeper Treatment Services’ executive director, says the care provided at the facility “is through a trauma-informed approach.”
“Because we know, more often than not, our patients have a history of trauma and it’s what has led them to drugs to alleviate difficult and uncomfortable emotions,” Clark says.
Culpeper Treatment Services is open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6-10 a.m. Saturday and 7-9 a.m. Sunday. For a free confidential assessment, contact 540-547-3769.