The Warrenton-based PATH Foundation next month will host a virtual “Community Conversation” with Bruce Perry, who with Oprah Winfrey co-wrote the book “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing.”
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Dr. Perry’s book discusses the impact of trauma and adversity and how the work of healing can begin by asking, “What happened to you?” rather than, “What’s wrong with you?”
Fox 5 DC anchor Holly Morris will moderate the discussion, focused on scientific and emotional insight into behavioral patterns that can be hard to understand.
“With mental health as one of our four priority areas of focus, we’re thrilled to offer the opportunity to hear Dr. Perry’s message,” PATH President said. “We all have unique personal histories, and of course they can impact our lives in different ways.”
In conversation throughout the book, Ms. Winfrey and Dr. Perry focus on understanding people, behavior and ourselves. They share a subtle but profound shift in our approach to trauma and adversity that allows us to understand our pasts to clear a path to our future — opening the door to resilience and healing in a proven, powerful way.
Free copies of the book are available at branches of the Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper public libraries, and at the Open Book in Warrenton, while supplies last. Books are offered on a first come, first served basis.
To register or get more information on the upcoming PATH to Better Community Conversation, visit http://www.pathtobetter.org. The virtual event is free and will take place via Zoom.
