Powered by volunteers, Free Clinic’s one-day pop-up free dental day last weekend provided critical care
On Saturday morning before 6 a.m., a long line began stretching down the sidewalk outside the Fauquier High School gym. In the end, 211 members of the community gathered to wait in line to receive free dental care at the region’s first ever dental care day, Piedmont Smiles.
The culmination of over two years of planning, led by project manager Jay Heroux, and including many local nonprofits, Piedmont Smiles offered completely free dental care to adults in need. Hundreds of volunteer dentists, staff, medical professionals and general volunteers from all over Virginia and DC, some arriving as early as Thursday, came to lend a hand.
Volunteers began setting up for pre-screening early Friday morning in both gyms at Fauquier High School to provide x-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery, and endodontic services.
“A ton of volunteers started their day before sunrise and worked long hard hours. I couldn’t talk people into taking breaks or getting lunches. When you see more than 200 people lined up waiting for basic care, you just can’t stop. The faculty and dental students from VCU and Howard University were so impressive, talented and generous,” said Fauquier Free Clinic Executive Director Rob Marino.
Piedmont Smiles was able to provide staggering numbers of dental care services, including hundreds of fillings, dental extractions, surgical care, and cleanings. Many of the patients shared they had not received dental care in years. In some cases, it was their first ever encounter with a dental professional.
“There is such an imperative need for dental care in our country,” said Tara Quinn, Executive Director of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation. “Today in our own state of Virginia thousands of people are left out and do not have adequate dental care. For many, they are suffering and are in pain. Even with expanded public dental insurance, there are still dire challenges with access to participating providers.”
Funding partners included the Virginia Dental Association Foundation Missions of Mercy, and community stakeholders, such as the PATH Foundation, the Virginia Health Care Foundation and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. Drs. Woodside and Sentz, Griffin and Errera
Orthodontics, Digital Mobilizations, Piedmont Environmental Council, Dr. Lowe of Awesome Smiles, and Fauquier Health. The Fauquier school system provided logistical support and a venue. The “Missions of Mercy” model has been done in other parts of the state, but this was their first time in our region.
“The fact that so many people came looking for free dental help is a reminder that this is still a big unmet need for many families in our own backyards.” Marino said.
PATH Foundation’s Program Manager Margy Thomas shared, “This event showed our community what’s possible when folks come together for a common good. I am humbled to be a part of such a critical effort for adults in our region.”
Having this opportunity to provide care to so many area residents was a big win, however, it has also brought to light that there is a need for more. Piedmont Smiles hopes to offer this day again next year to continue the good work.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...