Powered by volunteers, Free Clinic’s one-day pop-up free dental day last weekend provided critical care

piedmont smiles 2022

Volunteer dental providers treated hundreds of patients at last weekend's Piedmont Smiles event.

On Saturday morning before 6 a.m., a long line began stretching down the sidewalk outside the Fauquier High School gym. In the end, 211 members of the community gathered to wait in line to receive free dental care at the region’s first ever dental care day, Piedmont Smiles.

piedmont smiles 2022

Volunteers provided free dental services to 211 members of the community at Piedmont Smiles.

Tags

Recommended for you