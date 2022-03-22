Health care classes taught at the Rappahannock Center for Education are helping to quickly train prospective workers and get them out into the field, helping to alleviate staffing shortages afflicting facilities across the region.
The fast-tracked classes, all taught by veteran health care professional Brandi Harrison, are designed to be as inclusive, accommodating and accessible as possible to help people in the region advance economically in just a few months. The classes have been taught for a while, but have taken on a newfound importance by helping to staff up health care centers, including doctor’s offices and urgent cares, that are aching for fresh talent to replace many of those who have resigned under the crushing weight of the pandemic.
Rapp Center for Education offers many health care classes, but the most popular teaches students to become certified medical assistants (CMAs), professionals in non-hospital settings (who are frequently mistaken for nurses) that meet with patients before they see a doctor and take vitals. Medical assistants are also able to perform electrocardiograms (EKGs), urine tests, ear irrigations and many other minor medical procedures.
The other popular class teaches phlebotomy, a Greek term for ‘cutting of the vein,’ where students learn to draw blood from patients. Many students take both classes, sometimes simultaneously, to bolster their skillsets before entering the workforce.
The medical assistant class lasts 20 weeks, while the phlebotomy class takes between 12 and 15 weeks, allowing students to begin searching for work in the field just a few months after enrolling. Both classes also cost very little for most who attend thanks to generous scholarships. They meet once per week, with strict attendance policies given the breadth of information covered in a single session. If students pass, they become eligible to take a national certification exam, which is also administered at the center.
Harrison, who used to teach health care classes at Lord Fairfax Community College before starting at the Rapp Center for Education about a year ago, said most of her students find employment soon after graduating and even wind up with promotions quickly.
“I always tell them that they’re coming to health care at a wonderful time, even with the pandemic, just because there is such a need for people who are not burned out,” she said. “And they do have this kind of fresh excitement toward health care that a lot of people who have been in it throughout the struggle — they’ve lost that and burnt out.”
Harrison continued, “I tell them there’s always an opportunity for you to not only gain employment, but you’re going to bring a light to those places that you go into because you’re fresh and you’re new and you’re excited and you still have that empathy and compassion toward your patients that some people have lost along the way.”
She loves most her ability to help people find ways out of dead-end jobs and gain upward mobility through medical work, especially since some students struggle managing low wages while trying to raise families. “It’s just an awesome feeling to know that you can literally change lives,” Harrison said.
In the classroom, much of the work students do is hands-on — literally. If they’re learning phlebotomy, students practice on one another by drawing each other's blood. “We have training arms, but we don’t use [them] because training arms aren’t human,” Harrison said.
“We have all of the medical supplies, so any skill they’re expected to do as part of their day-to-day routine, they do that hands-on in the classroom before they ever step foot into a facility,” she noted.
Sara Mayfield, 20, of Amissville and a recent Rapp Center for Education graduate, was previously working in a nursing home in Warrenton for people with alzheimer's and dementia that had a dwarfed staff. “I was shocked how short staffed the facility was. I guess it didn’t dawn on me … just how short staffed people were and people not being taken care of because of that. And that really didn't sit right with me,” Mayfield said.
She heard about the Rapp Center for Education classes on Facebook and enrolled into the medical assistant and phlebotomy classes and before landing a job at Wellspring Health Services, an urgent care center in Culpeper, as a receptionist and medical assistant. But because the organization was also so short on staff, they brought her in the back to work entirely as a medical assistant.
“I try to be very positive about being short staffed and try to not let it affect my work, but of course sometimes it does,” Mayfield said. The work requires lots of multitasking that can sometimes consume a healthy portion of her day. She’s also the facility’s point person for drawing blood, thanks to her time in the phlebotomy class. Mayfield believes that if more people were to take similar fast-tracked classes, it could help decongest the workload of her and other medical professionals struggling without help.
Sadie Rothrock, of Castleton, another recent graduate of the medical assistant class who is currently taking phlebotomy, had no previous background in health care. Just last week, she started a new job at Valley Health’s Front Royal urgent care center soon after receiving her medical assistant certificate.
Rothrock had a baby within the last year and had been spending time at home with her newborn, but took the medical assistant class in an effort to advance her career, noting she found it “insanely easy” to get a job in the field because of how short staffed most facilities are. Valley Health, she said, wanted her to work full-time, but Rothrock couldn't fit it into her schedule.
A private woman, Rothrock agreed to be interviewed only because of how much she valued the program and Harrison.
“I was a little bit on the fence [about the class], had some life events going on and they were just so accommodating,” she said. “... I almost was going to withdraw before I even started, but they were super supportive about it. They really obviously want you to succeed.”