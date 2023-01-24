rrcs.jpg
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) in Culpeper County will receive $1 million from a recently approved federal spending bill to update their facilities and equipment. 

Leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and President Joe Biden passed a $1.7 trillion fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending bill in December, a $2 million increase from last year. Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell said Rappahannock County did not directly request federal funding, and the funding allocation to RRCS will not directly impact the county’s finances.

