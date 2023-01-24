The Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) in Culpeper County will receive $1 million from a recently approved federal spending bill to update their facilities and equipment.
Leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and President Joe Biden passed a $1.7 trillion fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending bill in December, a $2 million increase from last year. Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell said Rappahannock County did not directly request federal funding, and the funding allocation to RRCS will not directly impact the county’s finances.
The $1 million will go to renovation of a mental health clinic on the grounds of Culpeper Hospital, according to RRCS Chair Eve Brooks.
“Given that the RRCS provides services to our community, our residents will have access to the expanded facility in the future should they be in need of such care,” Jewell wrote.
RRCS provides services to residents in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. The facility provides comprehensive behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use disorder, and aging services.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.