Monkeypox virus is a smallpox-like viral infection.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is offering a very limited supply of monkeypox vaccine to residents who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed to the virus.

Those who are interested in obtaining monkeypox vaccination should call the RRHD Hotline at 540-308-6072. Those who have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, should avoid crowds and close contact with others and seek medical care for further evaluation and testing. 

