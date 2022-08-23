The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is offering a very limited supply of monkeypox vaccine to residents who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed to the virus.
Those who are interested in obtaining monkeypox vaccination should call the RRHD Hotline at 540-308-6072. Those who have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, should avoid crowds and close contact with others and seek medical care for further evaluation and testing.
Monkeypox virus (MPV) infection can cause an illness that includes rashes and other flu-like symptoms. It does not commonly occur in the United States, but the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) are responding to an outbreak of cases in the United States. The current community risk for infection is low.
Most cases of monkeypox associated with this outbreak have been identified in men who have sex with men, yet anyone can get monkeypox if they have close contact with someone infected with the virus. In the current outbreak, hospitalization and death from monkeypox are rare, but symptoms can still be painful and interfere with daily activities. Symptoms can last for between two and four weeks.
Monkeypox usually starts with symptoms like the flu, with fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches. Within one to three days, the person can develop a rash or sores. The sores will go through several stages, including scabbing, before healing. They can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful and itchy.
Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks.
Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling. Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox can be spread through:
Direct skin contact with rash lesions
Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing
Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone
Sharing utensils, cups, towels or unwashed clothing
Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox); close contact exposure is defined as being within six feet for more than three hours
