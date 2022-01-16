The Rappahannock County School Board on Sunday announced it will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss how to proceed in response to Republican Gov. Glen Younkin’s executive order rescinding Virginia’s mask mandate for schools.
Youngkin’s order, which goes into effect Jan. 24, does away with the school mask mandate issued in August by Democratic former Gov. Ralph Northam when the delta variant of the coronavirus was surging caseloads in public schools across the state. The move places power back into the hands of local school boards to decide how to proceed in the face of the even more infectious omicron variant currently spreading rapidly across the nation.
According to spokesperson Holly Jenkins, there will be no changes for students this week with regards to COVID-19 mitigation policies at Rappahannock County Public Schools, including masking requirements. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
The body will also hold a budget work session at the meeting, Jenkins said.
As it stands, the schools’ current masking policy in the absence of a state mandate is to make them optional, but allow Grimsley to require facial coverings in the event of an outbreak — with the ability to remove the order once the virus’ spread is contained. That stance is subject to change at Thursday’s meeting.
After Dr. Colin Greene, the outgoing acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, warned the School Board in December that Youngkin was likely to lift the mask mandate, Grimsley advised the body that it should keep mitigation measures in place because of the risks posed by the omicron variant.
A federal mandate that requires students to wear masks on school buses is also set to expire Jan. 18. The schools last week reported a shortage of COVID-19 tests, which are essential tools in helping curb the spread of the virus.
