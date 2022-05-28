Health insurance rates for staff at Rappahannock County Public schools are increasing for the first time in six years as a result of the large number of claims made within the past year.
Staff currently on individual health plans receive insurance at no cost to themselves, but over the next three years the schools plan to slowly ramp up employee contributions and transfer them to a new high deductible plan with a health saving account in an effort to bring claims down. Coverage on offer, which includes vision and dental, will remain unchanged.
The increase in claims is partially, but not entirely, a pandemic consequence, according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. While some staff or dependents associated with their health plans received pricey COVID-19-related care, others underwent procedures or had doctors visits they had likely put off in the pandemic’s early years, according to Grimsley and Chief Financial Officer Stacey Whitt.
The schools projected to have spent nearly double in fiscal year 2021 what it paid for health care costs the previous year, amounting to nearly $2 million, according to provided data. In 2020 costs were likely down since many people stayed home amid virus surges and were not making doctor visits, Whitt said.
“We really have to shift gears and find a more sustainable way to give our employees the best benefits possible, but also keep claims very stable,” Grimsley said. Projections for 2023 show costs decreasing to about $1.5 million.
