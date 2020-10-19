Breast cancer awareness hits close to home for Sue Hansohn, as this month marks her fifth anniversary of being cancer-free.
She explained that her breast cancer was caught early in stage one because it was detected by a 3D mammogram.
Hansohn noted that the most important message regarding breast cancer is to get screened, saying “don’t put it off, go do it.” She noted that the 3D mammogram is a great piece of technology because “if we had done it the old way, it might not have shown up until later when it was further along.”
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
Hansohn, who is the director at the Culpeper Cosmetology Center, is now helping promote cancer awareness by donating the salon’s proceeds from pink hair dye jobs in October to Relay for Life.
Over the past few years, Hansohn explained that the center has raised a couple thousand dollars annually. In addition to the monetary contributions, she explained it is an effort to raise breast cancer awareness as pink hair can be a conversation starter.
“If somebody goes ‘oh, your hair is really cute, where did you get it done?’ They can say I got it done here and I did it because of the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life,” Hansohn said.
— By Josh Gully