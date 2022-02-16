The opening of a new outpatient facility at Fauquier Hospital for patients experiencing mental health emergencies has been delayed indefinitely due to labor shortages.
During last week's Fauquier Board of Supervisors work session Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board informed board members it’s “Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center,” slated to open Jan 1, has been delayed due to challenges hiring and training security personnel.
The creation of the new crisis center was deemed necessary after the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services announced in July 2021 it was temporarily reducing admissions to five of the state’s eight psychiatric hospitals due to staffing shortages.
Fewer beds available at psychiatric hospitals meant law enforcement was responding to more mental health emergencies. To help alleviate the burden, the county plans to use federal pandemic relief aid to fund the crisis center. The goal is for specially trained security to take custody of patients while they are evaluated so law enforcement can respond to other emergencies.
Since July, the county has been working with RRCSB and Fauquier Hospital to find a way to diminish the role law enforcement plays in responding to mental health emergencies. In September, the county allocated $262,800 it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a 24/7 local crisis center where individuals in crisis could be evaluated. Ongoing funding would be sought from the state.
RRCSB currently has a separate crisis center in Culpeper that it opened in 2017. Ryan Banks, the senior director of behavioral health at RRCSB, said for the last few years local law enforcement in Fauquier sometimes takes individuals having a mental health or substance abuse emergency to this center.
When the patient arrives, a licensed clinician does an evaluation and makes a recommendation either to release the patient (with community resources), voluntarily hospitalize the patient, or involuntarily hospitalize the patient (otherwise known as a temporary detention order).
But Banks noted the Culpeper facility’s hours are limited. If the facility is not open, deputies or officers must take individuals in crisis to Fauquier Hospital. The patient remains in police custody until they are evaluated, but the evaluation period can take hours and sometimes days.
Banks said having a crisis center located in Fauquier hospital with trained security available to take custody of the patient would take the burden off law enforcement.
“It frees up law enforcement to go back into the community and have community policing opportunities that they wouldn't have if they were having to maintain custody.,” Banks told Fauquier Now.
There are dozens of crisis centers across the state, many of which are staffed with off-duty officers. But RRCSB uses a third-party contractor based in Washington, D.C. called Allied Universal Security Services. Banks said they have used the contractor for years and it “has been very positive and collaborative.”
Nonetheless, Banks said her organization has not been able to hire security personnel from Allied Security to staff the new crisis center in Fauquier Hospital because of a lack of qualified candidates.
“We won't accept just any warm body,” she said. “[Allied] also knows that they can't just send us anybody because we will send them back.”
Allied Security did not respond to a request for comment when asked if they had an update on their finding qualified candidates to staff the new crisis center.
Banks noted the officers they hire to staff the crisis centers receive specialized training through the “Crisis Intervention Team” (CIT) program. The purpose of the training is to reduce the stigmatization of mental illness, and divert individuals experiencing a mental health crisis to treatment programs rather than arresting them. The training also helps police officers’ avoid injuries, the use of force, and arrests of individuals with mental illness.
The current hourly rate for Allied Security is approximately $30 per hour.
RRCSB provides CIT training for Orange, Rappahannock, Madison, Culpeper, and Fauquier counties. As of October, Banks said her organization has trained 91 officers within Fauquier’s Sheriff’s Office and 23 dispatchers.
“We have tons of success stories from law enforcement, who have gone through the CIT training, and then they'll reach back out to our CIT coordinator and say, ‘ I used my skills on this call and I know it would have gone differently had I not done [the training],’” Banks said. “It really reduces law enforcement having to use physical force…”
The security RRCSB hires also do not carry weapons and they wear a neutral color polo and khakis which Banks said “offers a more calming environment for someone who's in a mental health crisis.”
Banks said that even when the crisis center is up and running law enforcement will continue to play an outsized role responding to mental health emergencies by virtue of the county being so rural and spread out. But it is a step in the right direction, she noted.
“Law enforcement is probably going to still have a significant response in our community until we build up a system,” she said. “That's 10 years down the line…that's a long, long game… We started that process, but it's not a fix that's going to happen in six months or a year… In the meantime, law enforcement is going to still be around and getting those pieces in place.”