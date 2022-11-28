2022-11-Totality-Martial-Arts-29.jpg

The Headwaters Foundation and Totality Martial Arts after-school martial arts classes came about as a response to concerns about the wellbeing of Rappahannock's kids in the aftermath of pandemic isolation.

A newly formed partnership between Rappahannock nonprofits the Headwaters Foundation and Totality Martial Arts that offers after-school martial arts classes for students is helping to shore up pandemic-induced behavioral problems, organizers said.

The program, which began a trial run this semester where 10 students ages 8-18 years old are bussed to Stonewall Abbey Wellness in Sperryville two days each week to train, has been such a success that both organizations are expanding it to include kids ages 4-7 in the spring on the days older kids are off.

Headwaters' Lacey Jenkins: "“I can’t even describe how fantastic it’s been for those kids. They go down there and they’re like different children. I mean, they are just thriving."
Instructors Smith Cliffton and Gordon Wicks

