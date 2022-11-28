A newly formed partnership between Rappahannock nonprofits the Headwaters Foundation and Totality Martial Arts that offers after-school martial arts classes for students is helping to shore up pandemic-induced behavioral problems, organizers said.
The program, which began a trial run this semester where 10 students ages 8-18 years old are bussed to Stonewall Abbey Wellness in Sperryville two days each week to train, has been such a success that both organizations are expanding it to include kids ages 4-7 in the spring on the days older kids are off.
The program came to fruition in response to the emergence of concerns among county organizations about the wellbeing of Rappahannock County’s kids in the aftermath of prolonged pandemic isolation.
Some students in Headwaters’ after school program had difficulty reassimilating into large group settings, while others lacked discipline and exhibited behavioral problems, according to Headwaters Deputy Director of Programs Lacey Jenkins who helps oversee the partnership.
While the program is open to students at both public and private schools, leaders at Rappahannock County Public Schools have also acknowledged a rise in social and emotional unrest in students of all ages. Some younger students at Rappahannock County Elementary School were increasingly acting out aggressively in the classroom, while others at Rappahannock County High School were showing signs of depression in their behavior, such as refusing to participate in activities.
But thanks to the work of Gordon Wicks, a career martial arts instructor, and Smith Cliffton, who teaches the class by his side, the small cohort of students participating in the program this fall — many of whom have behavioral or social disorders — have shown dramatic improvement in their behavior both in and out of school. Parents have reported their child’s performance in the classroom has enhanced, as well as their school attendance, according to Jenkins. After all, if they’re not in school, they can’t go to martial arts class in the evening.
On the days students aren’t training with Wicks and Cliffton after school, they come to Jenkins and are eager to demonstrate the skills they have learned.
“I can’t even describe how fantastic it’s been for those kids,” Jenkins said. “They go down there and they’re like different children. I mean, they are just thriving. They’re wanting to work together. It’s just enough for them in the group setting where they can slowly get back into being around kids.”
In one instance, two students who fought earlier in the day in school were seen at martial arts class sparring side by side in cooperation. “I think they really thrive off the companionship of each other,” she said.
Wicks and Cliffton also teach meditation to help students learn to better control their emotions and anxiety. Wicks said he’s heard from parents that students are now practicing meditative breathing techniques at home.
“We find that … the martial arts becomes the outlet for that aggressiveness and that rough and tumble stuff that a lot of these [kids] — especially the boys — need at that age,” Wicks said. “They need to tussle with each other, they need to wrestle, they need to find their own strength and test themselves against other boys. That’s totally normal.”
He continued, “And so this gives them a safe environment where they won’t hurt each other. It’s a safe environment where they can really push themselves hard against somebody else, but they don't have to have the fear or the fight or flight instinct in it.”
While martial arts can at times be violent, Wicks said the students are explicitly taught nonviolence. They must follow the “warrior code of ethics,” which they recite as a class at the beginning and end of each session: “I will do my very best. I’m honest, I’m courageous, I have respect for all living things, I will not act violently and I will listen.”
The transformation seen in many of the students is the result of intentional programming and planning Wicks and Cliffton drummed up this past summer, redesigning their system to improve structure for kids to be challenged while still making progress.
The duo works to keep the class atmosphere light to ensure the kids are engaged and having fun. He and Cliffton have made efforts to gamify training that teaches the skills required in combat sports. To encourage kids to run, they have the class run in circles around them while dodging a soft rubber ball ball. Those who get hit have to do push ups. Games like that keep their attention and facilitate uninterrupted cardio exercise.
For Jiu Jitsu training, they play games where kids must escape holds in a fixed time. “It really is just about finding ways to make it fun and engaging and create an environment that’s friendly and where we can laugh, but they know when it’s time to buckle down and be serious and to train,” Wicks said. “You have to mix it up with strict technique when you’re really trying to hone, sharpen the skills. And then you have to mix that in with actual live gameplay.”
The class also provides an avenue for the students — some of whom come from broken homes or lack father figures — to have mentors. “They speak so highly of Gordon. I think some of the younger males in that group who don't have the male at home, they really cling to him in that,” Jenkins said. “They see Gordon as an authority figure who they respect.” One single mother, according to Jenkins, told her that Wicks and Cliffton had helped provide male role models for her son. “This is an extra resource for those parents who are silently struggling but are so grateful,” Jenkins said.
Most of this work is funded through private donations. The nonprofits are working to obtain grants from organizations like the philanthropic Warrenton-based PATH Foundation. Totality held a fundraiser in recent weeks where a private donor provided 21 scholarships worth of funding for students in the spring. Headwaters and Totality offer scholarships to families that can’t afford it. Program is open to both public and private school kids.
It seems that for both Headwaters and Totality the newfound partnership is enduring. “This is just going to be a constant collaboration,” Jenkins said of the partnership. “It’s just so vital to these kids.”