Valley Health, the largest health system in the northern Shenandoah Valley, is suing Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia over what it calls “egregious delays” in some of the insurer’s reimbursements for medical services.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Winchester Circuit Court Thursday, Anthem has failed to reimburse Valley Health for more than $10 million in services delivered to Anthem members since 2019.
In addition to its flagship Winchester Medical Center, Valley Health operates facilities near Rappahannock County in Front Royal and Luray.
In an accompanying press release, Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said the reimbursements the health system is seeking equal $11.4 million.
“Anthem’s ultimate parent is a for-profit company with annual revenues of over $100 billion,” the lawsuit states. “It is more than able to meet the payment obligations that it agreed to with hospitals and doctors, including VHS.”
Colin Manning, a spokesperson for Anthem parent company Elevance, said in a statement that the company is aware of the lawsuit and believes some of its claims “have been inflated based on inaccurate and incomplete data.”
“It is a standard industry practice to review claims for medical services to ensure they are coded and billed appropriately,” he wrote in an email. “Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia strives to process claims as quickly as possible and in accordance with our agreements, while also verifying billing accuracy, which requires the cooperation of our provider partners.”
Anthem is one of the largest insurers in Virginia. Manning said the lawsuit “in no way impacts access to care, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield members may continue to receive care at Valley Health.”
Carol Weare, a spokesperson for Valley Health, also emphasized that “Valley Health patients covered by Anthem health plans will not be impacted and may continue to receive care at Valley Health hospitals, facilities and care providers.”
