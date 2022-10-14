Winchester Medical Center

Valley Health's Winchester Medical Center

Valley Health, the largest health system in the northern Shenandoah Valley, is suing Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia over what it calls “egregious delays” in some of the insurer’s reimbursements for medical services. 

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Winchester Circuit Court Thursday, Anthem has failed to reimburse Valley Health for more than $10 million in services delivered to Anthem members since 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you