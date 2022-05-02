Valley Health in the coming weeks will transfer ownership of Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Washington to Dr. Brooke Miller, one of two primary care providers in Rappahannock County, who currently heads the facility.
Come June 17, the Miller’s office will no longer be affiliated with Valley Health and will be renamed Miller Family Health & Wellness, PLLC as a private practice he will oversee with his wife Ann Miller, NP, according to a notice the hospital system sent to patients.
The reason for ownership transfer wasn’t immediately clear. Reached by phone, Miller declined to comment on the change, saying only that he intends to continue providing medical care to residents in Rappahannock and surrounding counties. Valley Health spokesperson Carol Weare also declined to comment on the transferral.
Once finalized, Rappahannock County will no longer have a primary care office owned by a major hospital system. But Weare said Miller and his patients will still have access to all of Valley Health’s facilities, diagnostic capabilities and specialists.
The only other family doctor in the county is John McCue, D.O., whose private practice is located near the Millers’ office on U.S. Route 211. Dr. Jerry Martin, who ran a longstanding private practice in the county, retired in 2019.
According to Valley Health, all of Miller’s patients’ medical records will remain on file with the hospital system. Patients who wish to remain with Valley Health were encouraged to seek care at the Mt. Jackson, Stanley, Shenandoah, New Market or Front Royal locations.
During the pandemic, Miller has criticized COVID-19 mitigation measures and the government’s role in enforcing them. He’s taken to both local and national platforms, including a Rappahannock County School Board meeting, to air his grievances.
Miller also appeared on a panel in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz, the TV personality and U.S. Senate Republican hopeful in Pennsylvania, and the Madison County-based mRNA vaccine skeptic Dr. Robert Malone.
