VCU emergency room

VCU’s emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.

Virginia recorded its first influenza-related pediatric death of the 2022-23 flu season Wednesday.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, a child between the ages of 5 and 12 in the state’s southwestern region died “from complications associated with influenza.” 

Va weekly flu activity 11-30-22

Visits to the emergency department or urgent care centers for flu or flu-like illnesses. 

