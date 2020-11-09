The ‘Earn a Buck’ program applies this season for Rappahannock County
There’s a lot that’s new for Rappahannock County hunters to digest as we progress into the fall hunting season.
Right off the barrel, Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is now simply known as the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). The less wordy name change took place over the summer as a result of legislation that passed the General Assembly and was approved by Governor Ralph Northam.
Then there is COVID-19, which will impact hunting but only to a degree. There were rumors circulating around social media that DWR, due to the coronavirus, had canceled various hunting seasons. Not true. Due to the continued effects of the coronavirus, and because of the safety of the public and DWR staff, only certain statewide hunting “events” like field trials and a privately supported dove hunt were nixed.
Locally, due to the virus, the once-mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Sampling on Nov. 14 in Culpeper, Madison, and Shenandoah counties was canceled. CWD has been found in only two Virginia counties — Clarke and Fauquier — both it so happens near Rappahannock.
As a result, the Disease Management Area has been expanded beyond those two counties to include not only Rappahannock, but Page, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Loudoun counties. Bottom line: whole deer carcasses and parts containing brain or spinal cord tissue originating from a DMA cannot be transported to any county not designated a DMA.
Acorns a plenty
If nothing else is normal about the 2020 hunting season, DWR points out, acorns are sufficient. Although that’s not always a given, either. Thirty-one recent ground surveys conducted by the department reveal both white and red oak acorn crops being close to the long-term median. As hunters well know, acorns are a nutritious food providing protein, fat, and energy in the diets of 90 species of game and non-game animals in Virginia and impact both wildlife and hunting success.
“Wildlife need to move less when acorns are abundant, making game harder to find and leaving some hunters to wonder if game populations are lower,” DWR explains. “Under these conditions, hunter success rates decline. Conversely, when acorn crops fail, game search forests and fields more often for other food sources, which makes game easier for hunters to find and may increase a hunter’s odds of success.”
Otherwise, an estimated 200,000-plus hunters will take to Virginia’s fields and forests this fall in search of deer, bear and turkeys, as well as a host of smaller game species. And don’t think because of COVID-19 there won’t be sufficient game enforcement: everyone hunting must have a license and follow all rules and regulations, or else.
Oh deer
With deer, the general bag limit in Virginia is two a day, six a license year. Of the six-deer limit, no more than three may be antlered deer and at least three must be antlerless deer.
Be advised that the Earn a Buck (EAB) program applies again this year for Rappahannock, but not all of its bordering counties. EAB is the regulation designed to control deer populations by increasing the antlerless deer kill level in the county.
Archery deer season statewide has already gotten underway on Oct. 3 and will last through next week, Nov. 13. Late archery season will vary by geographical region so check ahead.
Early muzzleloader season for deer began Oct. 31 and also lasts through Nov. 13, with late muzzleloader season “east of the Blue Ridge” from Dec. 12 through Jan. 2.
Firearms deer season, which brings most of the hunters out each year, begins in Rappahannock County on Nov. 14 and lasts through Jan. 2. Deer hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.
It is unlawful to hunt deer with dogs, although dogs may be used to track wounded or dead deer.
Bagging bears
To hunt bears, Rappahannock residents and nonresidents must purchase a bear license in addition to all other applicable licenses, permits or stamps (unless license exempt). For those who have purchased a Sportsman’s License a separate bear license is not needed.
Bag limits consist of one bear per license year, at least 100 pounds live weight or 75 pound dressed weight (all internal organs removed). Females with cubs may not be harvested. A reminder that cubs may reach up to 50 pounds by fall, so don’t confuse them with adult bears.
That said, archery bear season got underway on Oct. 3 and lasts through Nov. 13. Muzzleloader bear season will be from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13. And last but not least, firearms bear season in Rappahannock will be Nov. 23 through Jan. 2.
Hours to hunt the bruins are from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Gobbler season
Generally speaking, one turkey can be taken per day, three per license year, no more than two of which may be taken in the fall.
Archery turkey season is already underway through tomorrow, Nov. 6. The fall firearms turkey season just ended Oct. 30; returning for two days on Nov. 25 and 26; resuming again Nov. 30 through Dec. 26; and finally Jan. 9 through Jan. 23.
Sundays and blaze
According to DWR, hunting is only allowed on Sundays under the following circumstances: Any landowner or member of his family or any person with written permission from the landowner may hunt on the landowner’s property on Sunday, except within 200 yards of a place of worship or any accessory structure thereof; hunting is permitted on licensed hunting (shooting) preserves.
Other than these exceptions, it will continue to be unlawful to hunt or kill any wild animal or wild bird (including any nuisance species) with a gun, firearm, or other weapon on Sundays.
Every hunter in Virginia and all persons accompanying a hunter are required to wear a solid blaze colored (blaze orange or blaze pink) hat or solid blaze colored upper body clothing that is visible from 360 degrees; or display at least 100 square inches of solid blaze colored material at shoulder level within body reach and visible from 360 degrees.
Hats may have a bill or brim color or design other than solid blaze color. Hats shall not be in “camo” style, since the latter is obviously designed to prevent visibility. A logo, which does not detract from visibility, may be worn on a blaze colored hat.
Hunters using an enclosed ground blind (pop-up, chair, box, etc.) that conceals them from view shall display at least 100 square inches of solid blaze colored material, visible from 360 degrees attached to or immediately above the blind. This blaze color is in addition to any worn on the hunter’s person.
Finally, always remember what the late Dale Earnhardt said about hunting: “When I was young, I told Dale Jr. that hunting and racing are a lot alike. Holding that steering wheel and holding that rifle both mean you better be responsible.”